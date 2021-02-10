Wolverines split series with Lancers

Kazna Tanuvasa moved into 4th all-time for career kills at UVU as the Wolverines went 1-1 against California Baptist. (Photo by Hunter Hall)

The Utah Valley women’s volleyball team split their series against the California Baptist Lancers in Riverside, California on Feb. 8 and 9, in a pair of matches that were originally scheduled to be played two weeks prior. The Lancers won the first match 3-2, while the Wolverines bounced back with a 3-1 victory in the second.

In the first match, both teams were neck and neck through much of the first set, but CBU scored five straight points to close out the opening set 25-19.

The Wolverines used a pair of runs to cruise to a 25-19 second set victory, while the Lancers capitalized on a 19-9 start to the third set to win it 25-17.

UVU was able to hold off the Lancers in the fourth set, as the Wolverines used a 7-4 run to win it 25-22 and force a fifth and final set.

The Wolverines took an early 4-2 lead in the final set, but a 9-2 run by CBU put them in the driver’s seat to close out the set and match 15-11.

Junior outside hitters Kristen Bell and Kazna Tanuvasa led the Wolverines with 13 kills apiece, while senior setter Jaysa Funk Stratton added 29 assists and 11 digs for her first double-double of the season.

In the first set of the second match, it was close early on as the Lancers led 15-12 going into the media timeout. UVU was unable to get anything going for the remainder of the set, as CBU closed out the set on a 10-3 run.

The Lancers looked to be picking up right where they left off early on in the second set as CBU jumped to a 3-0 lead, but the Wolverines responded with an 8-1 run. The Lancers cut the UVU lead to one at 9-8, but the Wolverines outscored CBU 16-13 over the remainder of the set to close it out 25-21.

The third set started out close, as UVU held a narrow 11-10 lead midway through the set. The Wolverines dominated the remainder of the set, closing it out on a 14-6 run.

In the fourth and final set, the Lancers jumped out to an early 12-4 lead, but the Wolverines were able to respond with a run of their own to take an 18-17 lead. CBU fought back and had a pair of set points but left the door open for UVU, as they took the set and the match 27-25.

Tanuvasa led the way again for the Wolverines, tying her season-high in kills with 18. Tanuvasa also moved into fourth place on the all-time kill leaderboard, passing Lauren Bakker, who played for the Wolverines from 2012-2015. Funk Stratton had another double-double, as she logged 28 assists and 18 digs.

UVU’s next series will take place Feb. 15 and 16 when the Wolverines will travel to Stephenville, Texas to take on Tarleton State. Both matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. MDT and will be live streamed on the WAC Digital Network.