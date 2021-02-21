Antelopes pick up first win of the season over UVU

23 hours ago Bridger Beal-Cvetko

The women's soccer team split their series 1-1 with Grand Canyon. (Photo by Hunter Hall)

Utah Valley women’s soccer fell to the Grand Canyon Antelopes 1-0 on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Phoenix. The two teams met earlier in the week in a game the Wolverines won 1-0.

With the loss, UVU drops to 2-2-1 on the year with a 1-1-0 record in conference play. The Lopes picked up their first win of the season and improved their record to 1-5-0 (1-1-0)

The Wolverines ran into trouble early on when senior goalkeeper Isabel Jones-Dawe picked up a pair of yellow cards in the 13th minute and was ejected from the game. GCU was awarded a penalty kick, which they made to take a 1-0 lead. Jones-Dawe recorded one save before leaving the game.

As a team, UVU was unsuccessful offensively with only two shots on goal in the first half. Senior forward Amber Tripp had two shots as the Wolverines trailed 1-0 at the half.

Sophomore goalkeeper Kylie Tuimaualuga filled in admirably for Jones-Dawe in the second half with five saves and no goals allowed. UVU had more chances offensively as well but still couldn’t find the back of the net. Junior forward Sadie Brockbank had six shots (three on goal) to lead the Wolverines. Sophomore midfielder Heather Stainbrook added three shots and played for 82 minutes.

For GCU, goalkeeper Hayden Wallace played a dominant game with seven saves on the day to keep the Wolverines scoreless.

UVU will return to Utah for their first home game of the regular season when they host the New Mexico State Aggies on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. MT.

