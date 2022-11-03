Wolverine Buzz | Season 3: Episode 5 | Interview with Burgess Owens

6 hours ago Meg McKellar
The Wolverine Buzz logo overlayed a red background

Welcome back to another Wolverine Buzz Special! In this episode, our Editor in Chief, Matthew Drachman, sits down with representative Burgess Owens to discuss the upcoming election, plans for the west’s problems with water, and student loan relief.

If you haven’t yet registered to vote, be sure to do so by October 28! Your voice matters in this upcoming election.

Find the podcast on SpotifyBuzzsprout, or the UVU Review’s website!

