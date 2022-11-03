Wolverine Sports Central | Season 1: Episode 7

8 hours ago Meg McKellar
Hero Image for "Wolverine Sports Central." Two figures with a drop shadow, one playing soccer, one playing basketball

We’ve had some big wins from our wolverines this week! Nathan and Gavin check in on our university teams with some massive wins for women’s soccer. Looking at Utah as a whole, they also review recent Jazz games and take a look at WAC standings. Be sure to listen to get the whole rundown!

To keep in touch with us throughout the week, be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview . You can also find us on FaceBook as The UVU Review. Go Wolverines!

Cover Art: a microphone made out of a basketball with the text "Wolverine Sports Central" is overlayed a two-tone green background

More Stories

Wolverine Buzz | Season 3: Episode 5 | Interview with Burgess Owens

11 hours ago Meg McKellar

Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 10 | From Students, For Students

1 day ago Meg McKellar

Volleyball tied for first in WAC after win over ACU

3 days ago Josh Green

The implementation and evolution of the NIL in collegiate athletics

4 days ago Josh Green

Kemboi claims individual title, Wolverines take second at  WAC Cross Country Championships

4 days ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Women’s soccer defeats Utah Tech 2-0, claims WAC regular season title

4 days ago Nathan Jackson | @nathanj131

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.