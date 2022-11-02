Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 10 | From Students, For Students

This week, Jefferson Albright talks to students about their concerns about health and wellness and their advice for overcoming them. Ranging from physical health like diet and exercise, to mental health like concerns about education, and overall wellness as students, our wolverines are full of insightful tips on

Join us for part two next week to hear one of the campus yoga instructor’s advice for students and balancing the business of school.

To keep up with us throughout the week, be sure to follow @uvureview on Instagram and Twitter and search us up on FaceBook.

Subscribe to our Podcast! You can find Wellness for Wolverines on Spotify, Buzzsprout, and on our website.

Senior Podcast Producer

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related