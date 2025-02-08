The Cultured Wolverine – Episode Thirteen: A Trip to the UVU Art Museum

In this episode, host Juno visits the Utah Valley University (UVU) Art Museum, located at Lakemount Manor in Orem. The museum, which opened to the public in May 2023, was transformed from a 39,000-square-foot mansion into a cultural space featuring various art exhibitions. The inaugural exhibition, “The Art of Belonging,” showcased works from local, national, and international artists, focusing on themes of community and culture. Juno discusses the museum’s history, the significance of its transformation, and provides insights into the artworks on display.

Check out the UVU Museum of Art and their resources:

Website: https://www.uvu.edu/museum/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uvumoa/?hl=en

Email: [email protected]

