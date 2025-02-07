Bridging the divide

Participants of the Red-Blue workshop pose together in harmony | Photo credit: Emily Taylor

On Wednesday Jan. 29, 10 students participated in an experiential workshop hosted by UVU’s Ombuds Office and the non-profit organization, ‘Braver Angels.’ This workshop, entitled Red-Blue, was a kind of roundtable discussion designed to bring together a small, evenly divided group of conservatives and liberals, or ‘reds’ and ‘blues,’ for a series of exercises designed to help participants clarify disagreements, reduce stereotyped thinking and discover common values.

The discussion was led by UVU’s own Emily Taylor from the Ombuds and Lori Cartwright, Blue State Coordinator and Organizer for Braver Angels. When introducing the workshop and speaking about the reason for it and what the expected outcome would be, Taylor said, “People change because they interact with each other.”

The workshop began with a brief introduction from the proctors and each of the participants. The workshop also allowed for some students to act as silent observers of the conversations that would take place.

There were also four ground rules placed by Taylor and Cartwright. These rules were 1) seek to understand others, not convince them to change, 2) speak for yourself, no one else, 3) stay on topic and 4) be respectful (take turns, don’t interrupt and listen to everyone). In other words, each participant was to bring their best self to a difficult conversation.

After introductions were given and the rules were set, the group jumped right into two groups (‘reds’ in one and ‘blues’ in the other) for a stereotype exercise. The purpose of this exercise was for individuals to try to see themselves the way the “other side” saw them. How they did this was that each group generated several stereotypes that they thought the other side had of them.

Once each group had produced a sufficient list, the moderator assigned to the group would help them to decide on four specific stereotypes to expound upon. The groups would then define the stereotype more deeply, discuss what is false about it and then dive deep into it to see if there is not a kernel of truth found in it.

After the groups had completed their lists, they came back together as one larger whole to share their findings. Something rather interesting happened when the groups joined together and took turns sharing their points. Immediately, both sides instinctively went on the defensive. However, once the spokesperson for each group got past their nerves, it turned into a very civil conversation which led smoothly into the next part of the workshop.

The fourth section of the workshop was for the students to split into pairs of one ‘red’ and one ‘blue’ to discuss further some of the topics that were brought up. Even though this section only lasted a few minutes, this was likely the section that had the most impact. Every student was polite and courteous toward their partner as they examined further how each side is perceived and tried to find common ground.

Once the group came back together, Taylor and Cartwright opened up the floor for everyone who wished to share their thoughts on the workshop as a whole without fear of judgement. One student shared their observation that while everyone who participated had different opinions on issues, everyone was from the same community just in different echo chambers.

Another student mentioned that they learned it is better to go into conversations like this with an open mind. Yet another participant shared that in the grand scheme of things, life is a much more collaborative experience than a competitive one.

Students can learn more about Braver Angels and their several workshops by visiting their website, www.braverangels.org, or by finding them on Facebook and Instagram.

Braver Angels is a national movement to bring liberals, conservatives and others together at the grassroots level—not to find a centrist compromise, but to find one another as citizens. Through workshops, debates, campus engagement and more, Braver Angels helps all Americans to better understand each other to see beyond stereotypes, form alliances in the community and reduce the scrutiny that poisons our civic nature.

Students can also reach out to the UVU Ombuds office Located at SL 212b for both information on their workshops as well as help navigating conflicts and concerns relating to their work, life and studies at UVU. They offer a safe, impartial space where students can explore options, receive guidance and develop strategies to address challenges effectively.

