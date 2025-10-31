Star Wars, Fandom, and the Force of Nostalgia | The Cultured Wolverine Halloween Special

It’s Halloween, and Juno sits down with Carter — a self-proclaimed “Star Wars expert of sorts” — for a spirited chat about everything from prequel love to Disney’s chaotic takeover.
They dive into deep lore, the legend of Darth Plagueis, toxic fandoms, and why the best Star Wars stories happen when the galaxy isn’t trying so hard to connect every dot.
Grab your candy, cue up John Williams, and let’s talk about the thickest, densest boy in sci-fi.
