Spooky Halloween graphic for UVU Review featuring "The Cultured Wolverine" event with spider webs, cauldron, and witch hat, highlighting university campus Halloween celebrations and student activities.

Star Wars, Fandom, and the Force of Nostalgia | The Cultured Wolverine Halloween Special

By
Avatar for UVU ReviewUVU Review
1 min read
Updated Nov 1, 3:56 PM MST

It’s Halloween, and Juno sits down with Carter — a self-proclaimed “Star Wars expert of sorts” — for a spirited chat about everything from prequel love to Disney’s chaotic takeover.
They dive into deep lore, the legend of Darth Plagueis, toxic fandoms, and why the best Star Wars stories happen when the galaxy isn’t trying so hard to connect every dot.
Grab your candy, cue up John Williams, and let’s talk about the thickest, densest boy in sci-fi.

Avatar for UVU Review
UVU Review

