The Front Runner train goes all across the valley, and has a stop right next to Utah Valley University. As a commuter school we have students coming from all across the state on the daily, and the Front Runner is a great resources for those students trying to get to campus. Students who commute on the train regularly share why they chose UVU, why they are pursuing an education, and how public transportation has facilitated their education.
Why should YOU take the train to campus?
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments