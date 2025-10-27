Russell M. Nelson, LDS church leader, passes away at 101

The leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson, passed away on Sept. 27, 2025 at the age of 101.

The church, commonly referred to as the Mormon or LDS church, is the most prominent religion in the state of Utah, with about half of the state population listed as members.

On the campus of Utah Valley University resides the Utah Valley Institute, which is the largest institute by number of enrolled students in the church. Many students who attend the religious classes they hold there are familiar with the news of the passing and were saddened by it. To members of the church, their leader is a prophet, or somebody who acts as a representative for God, and a figure they look to as a source of direction and inspiration.

When asked to comment, one UVU student, who is a church member and attends the LDS institute, said in an interview: “[he] did a lot of good for the church. He was the right person to be called by God to lead us in these times.” When asked how they feel about their leader’s passing, they replied, “…we’re all human. Like, we all have a time and place that is given to us. President Nelson did what he was called to do, and I know the church will continue on without him just fine.”

Russell Nelson was a pioneer in open-heart surgery | Credit: LDS Church

Russell Marion Nelson was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 9, 1924. He was baptized a convert to the LDS church when he was 16. He is most widely recognized outside his church positions as a leading figure in the development of open heart surgery, being the first surgeon in the United States to successfully perform one on the western side of the Mississippi River. He also helped develop the first heart-lung machine, drastically changing the medical landscape for open heart surgery. He became one of the twelve apostles of the LDS church in April 1984, and later became the senior apostle and president of the church in early 2018, leading the church for 7 years.

The church went through many changes in those 7 years under his leadership. The youth programs were reorganized, a new home-based curriculum named “Come, Follow Me” was introduced, and he announced the construction of about 200 new temples around the world. He was also leader during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to changes in how the church performs duties and ministering through technology and other remote services. The church has had a long history of multiple controversies, and a few of them continued throughout his presidency. During this time the church altered many of their policies surrounding LGBTQ+ individuals with mixed reactions, as well as saw an increase in lawsuits made against the church for misuse of tithing money.

Whether as an individual in the church’s 17 million members or as one outside, it can’t be denied that the church’s oldest president did quite a lot in his long life. The next senior apostle, Dallin H. Oaks, has now assumed the role of president, and it remains to be seen what will happen for the church’s future.