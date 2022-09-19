Wolverine of the week announced as student council convenes

During the weekly UVU Student Association meeting discuss past and upcoming events. While there were some big occurrences such as UVUSA staff getting engaged and others having a baby, the first highlighted is the Wolverine of the week.

Jordyn Bristol, a PR student is very involved on campus and is very active for Utah County. She is deemed by UVUSA as, “The most helpful citizen.” She placed Top 5 at Miss Utah along with two preliminary wins in the gown and talent portions. A month after the Miss Utah pageant, she competed in Miss Utah County and prevailed in the competition.

Her platform is based mainly on fighting food insecurity with her most recent food drive having over 500 pounds of food being donated from the UVU student to Community Action Services and Food Bank in Provo. Keaton Bennett, who introduced Bristol to the UVUSA council, stated that she personally volunteered close to 60 hours in food banks in Utah throughout her involvement in Miss America Organization.

While this is a lot for one person to accomplish, she also has completed an internship for graduation credit and this upcoming school year is involved with PRSSA.

After the announcement, staff in attendance went over topics such as Pizza and Politics, the Political Action Committee, Election Committee, UVU Student App update, and the Mental Health app project.

And UVU Ombuds office representative Talatou Maiga presented to the council highlighting the resources available to students through Ombuds.