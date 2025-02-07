UVU Unveils New Applied AI Apprenticeship Program

University students at UVU | Photo provided by UVU Newsroom

Company partnerships will empower students to succeed in future careers

OREM, Utah — Imagine being paid to learn how to use artificial intelligence (AI) and earn college credit at the same time. It is a reality at Utah Valley University (UVU).

UVU is partnering with Utah-based Clarion AI Partners (Clarion), SchoolAI, and AskElephant to provide paid apprenticeships in applied AI to prepare students for the workforce and provide them with pathways to well-paying jobs.

The three companies will offer students competitive wages based on the industry and role that are in line with federal guidelines. As students gain new skills and competencies, there may be opportunities for wage increases.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our students,” said UVU Provost Dr. Wayne Vaught. “These apprenticeships will provide hands-on experience in a cutting-edge field with competitive wages while also allowing participants to earn a high-demand certificate from UVU. This initiative, along with UVU’s new master’s in applied artificial intelligence, underscores our commitment to preparing students for impactful roles in emerging technologies, including applied AI.”

Apprenticeships will span about 18 months to two years and require the students to work full time.Apprenticeships differ from internships, whichtypically last three to four months and require fewer hours.

The applied AI apprenticeship program will allowstudents to gain hands-on experience and learnnecessary knowledge, skills, and abilities on the job rather than in classroom settings. Clarion, SchoolAI, and AskElephant have each agreed to offer one apprenticeship in the fall semester of 2025. Additional participating AI companies will be announced as the program expands.

“UVU’s AI apprenticeship program is immensely valuable for students and the companies they apprentice with,” said Bennett Borden, founder and chief executive officer of Clarion AI Partners. “This program exemplifies UVU’s focus on applied and practical learning.

“As a tech company founder, I need intelligent, curious, and adventuresome students because we are working at the cutting edge of AI. The practical experience we provide our apprentices changes their perspective on how to build with ever more powerful AI technology. And their fresh look and generational intelligence make our products and services better.”

The applicants must be current UVU students and stay enrolled in school for the allotted time. No prior experience or specific prerequisites are required. However, the number of available apprenticeships is limited, and UVU cannot guarantee acceptance for all applicants. Ultimately, the AI companies will make the hiring decisions, and selected individuals will be subject to the companies’ hiring practices and employment policies.

Students completing apprenticeships will earn certificates in data analytics and decision making from UVU’s Woodbury School of Business, which can be stacked into associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees at UVU.

The apprenticeship program is a collaborative effort between UVU’s Workforce Alignment team, the UVU Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute, and the Woodbury School of Business. UVU faculty and staff will partner with Clarion, SchoolAI, and AskElephant, using testing and other assessment methods to ensure students gain the necessary skills.

To learn more about UVU’s Applied AI ApprenticeshipProgram, contact Rachael Hutchings at 801-863-4965or [email protected].

About Clarion AI Partners

Clarion AI Partners is a highly talented team of lawyers, AI technologists, and data scientists dedicated to making AI-driven legal advice and technical solutions accessible to everyone. It empowers businesses of all sizes, from startups to established corporations, with the transformative power of Deep Learning, Computer Vision, and Large Language Models. Their expert engineers and data scientists develop tailored solutions to tackle complex visual and language challenges, unlocking valuable insights from images, videos, and text.

About SchoolAI

SchoolAI makes learning personal and engaging through safe, AI-powered tutors, lessons, and activities. Its platform helps teachers reach every student effectively, adapting to individual interests and learning styles in over 140 languages. They empower teachers with time-saving administrative tools and real-time student insights, helping them identify which students need extra support and maximizing their impact in the classroom.

About Utah Valley University

At Utah Valley University, we believe everyone deserves the transforming benefits of high-quality education — and it needs to be affordable, accessible, and flexible. With opportunities to earn everything from certificates to master’s degrees, our students succeed by gaining real-world experience and developing career-ready skills. We continue to invite people to come as they are — and leave ready and prepared to make a difference in the world.

