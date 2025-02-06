UVU First Gentleman Jeffrey S. Tolk Passes Away

schedule 1 min read

Jeffery S. Tolk | Photo provided by UVU Newsroom

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University shared the following with its campus community today.

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Jeffrey S. Tolk, husband of President Astrid Tuminez and First Gentleman of Utah Valley University. We will miss him more than words can express.

During this time, we are asking for privacy for President Tuminez and her family. We will share more information about the funeral services when it is available. If you would like to share your condolences or memories, please visit uvu.edu/president/meet.

