UVU students unite against hate after Palestinian flag vandalism

On March 7, 2025, Utah Valley University (UVU) students organized in support of Palestine after the country’s flag was vandalized on their campus. This event was hosted by the Keffiyeh Club, whose mission includes building a culture of solidarity and support for Palestine. The movement was quickly arranged after the torn-down flag was discovered the morning of Monday, March 3.

The Keffiyeh Club held this demonstration to spread solidarity for Palestine and fight against any harmful or targeted actions on campus. “We stand up for Palestine and we stand up against hate on campus. We want everyone to feel safe and included,” stated Sarah Hall, a student at this event.

UVU’s Hall of Flags displays a flag for every country recognized by the United Nations, which is where the act of vandalism occurred. According to Sarah Hall, it wasn’t until 2013 that the Palestinian flag was displayed in the hallway. In 2011, a Palestinian student named Rashad Nijim attempted to donate his flag to UVU but faced rejection from the administration for two years. “They had to speak up to get the flag included,” Hall stated, referring to a Change.org petition that Nijim created.

Fourteen years later, the flag got vandalized by an unknown individual. “It’s infuriating, how somebody will come up mid-school, when there’s a bunch of people around, and tear down the Palestinian Flag,” said Be Amenero Meneses, current president of the Keffiyeh Club, during the protest. “They’re dehumanizing someone, and they’re doing it symbolically.”

According to Meneses, UVU put the flag back up and is currently investigating the situation but has not issued a formal statement against anti-Palestinian hatred. “The school is afraid to talk about diversity, equity and inclusion, or any type of justice that goes beyond the state’s legislature,” Meneses continued during the community gathering.

Be Amenero Meneses, president of UVU’s Keffiyeh Club | Photo by Brad Simmons

HB 261

HB 261, passed during Utah’s 2024 legislative session, banned diversity, equity and inclusion programming in all state-funded universities. State funding can be withheld from any university that does not comply with the restrictions.

Despite all this, student clubs still enjoy freedom of speech and can continue to advocate for things they care about. “At the future events we are going to do, we are going to stand up for Palestine and with Palestine,” says Meneses. Students who want to show support for Palestine or learn more can join UVU’s Keffiyeh Club or donate to Gaza Soup Kitchen. Gaza Soup Kitchen provides mutual aid in Northern Gaza, an area with minimal sustenance due to intentional isolation from the rest of the world.