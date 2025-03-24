“Eliminating the federal Department of Education”: what President Trump’s executive order means for universities 

“I tell people what I am doing today, and they say, ‘it’s about time’” said President Trump at the White House on Thursday March 20, 2025. “Today we take a historic action that was 45 years in the making. In a few moments I will sign an executive order to begin eliminating the federal Department of Education once and for all.”

The White House has spent the better part of a month drafting the order to abolish the longstanding department in a move to fulfill the president’s promise of returning education power and decision-making to the states.

“We’re going to eliminate it. Everybody knows it’s right, and the Democrats know it’s right,” Trump continued.

As the ink dries on the executive order, universities across the country are bracing for the potential consequences of dismantling the DOE. While the administration argues that this move will cut bureaucracy, reduce spending and return power to the states, critics warn that it could create instability in higher education.

What the executive order does

The executive order, titled, “Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States, and Communities”, calls for the review and reassignment of the department’s key functions, including the administration of federal student aid, enforcement of civil rights laws, and oversight of education standards. However, the order does not provide a clear roadmap for how these responsibilities will be transitioned.

In a statement following the signing, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon sought to reassure students and families, emphasizing that “closing the Department does not mean cutting off funds from those who depend on them.” She pledged that the administration would continue to support college student borrowers, Pell Grant recipients, and others who rely on federal aid programs. McMahon also promised a “lawful and orderly transition” by working with Congress to ensure that essential services remain uninterrupted.

Despite these assurances, the long-term future of these programs remains uncertain. While the executive order does not immediately halt these programs, it raises concerns about potential disruptions and inconsistencies as states may inevitably need to take on greater responsibility for administering aid. Currently the DOE manages a $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio and distributes Pell Grants to millions of low-income students.

The order also targets diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in section 2b, requiring that any program receiving federal assistance terminate practices deemed to promote “gender ideology” or “illegal discrimination”. This provision has sparked backlash from civil rights advocates, who argue that it could undermine efforts to address systemic inequities in education.

However, significant legal and logistical hurdles remain in making these transitions happen. Since the DOE was created by Congress in 1979 at the urging of President Jimmy Carter, fully abolishing it will require congressional approval—something previous Republican administrations, including that of Carters successor Ronald Reagan, have attempted but failed to achieve.

What does the Department of Education do?

Since its creation, the DOE has played a central role in shaping U.S. education policy. It enforces civil rights laws like Title IX and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), oversees university accreditation, and administers critical financial aid programs, including Pell Grants, federal student loans, and work-study opportunities. The department also collects and analyzes data on educational outcomes, providing insights that inform policy decisions at the federal and state levels.

Longtime critics of the DOE argue that it has become bloated and ineffective, pointing to stagnant national test scores and rising student debt as evidence of its failures. Supporters, however, contend that the department ensures equity and accountability in education, particularly for marginalized students and institutions.

What this means for universities and students

The potential elimination of the DOE raises significant questions for higher education. If the department is phased out, universities may face new challenges in maintaining accreditation and complying with federal regulations. Students, meanwhile, could encounter a patchwork of state-level systems for financial aid, potentially complicating the application process and creating disparities in access to funding.

For the 43 million Americans with federal student loans, the transition could also bring about uncertainty about repayment terms and borrower protections. While the executive order emphasizes the need for an “uninterrupted delivery of services,” it does not specify how this will be achieved, leaving students and families in the dark about what comes next.

What comes next?

Although the executive order is a significant step toward eliminating the DOE, it is far from a done deal. Because the department was created by an act of Congress, fully dismantling it will require legislative approval. With the senate divided, the outcome remains uncertain. Legal challenges are also likely, as education advocates and civil rights groups push back against the decision.

In the meantime, universities and students face a period of uncertainty. If the DOE is ultimately phased out, the responsibility for education policy and funding will shift to the states, potentially leading to a more fragmented and uneven system. For now, the executive order represents a significant step toward reshaping the federal role in education—but its long-term impact on universities and students remains to be seen.

The UVU Review will continue to update this story as it progresses.