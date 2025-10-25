Proposed Charlie Kirk memorial draws mixed reactions from student body 

OREM, Utah – Students at Utah Valley University protested a proposed Charlie Kirk memorial as the university memorial committee reviews project plans and donations grow.

Following Charlie Kirk’s death on Sept. 10, Utah Senator Daniel McCay launched a now six-figure fundraiser for a memorial to be placed on UVU campus. In response, Utah Valley University announced the formation of a committee to review and guide the proposal. The effort has prompted discussion among students, including an organized protest on Oct. 21st by the Students for Democratic Society club. The demonstration comes after a campus observance of the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

Students protest proposed Charlie Kirk memorial

Students for Democratic Society gathered in protest next to the Sorensen Courtyard fountain | Photo by Matthew Franke

About 20 students gathered in the Sorensen Courtyard Tuesday afternoon just after 2:00 p.m. to voice opposition to the proposed Charlie Kirk memorial. Some protesters carried signs while others waved a pirate flag and played music on a large speaker, including Muse’s “Uprising”. Protesters engaged passing students in conversation throughout the afternoon, exchanging thoughts and ideas.

Demonstrators cited multiple concerns about the memorial proposal, including what they described as Kirk’s divisive rhetoric, fears that a memorial could turn campus into a tourist destination rather than an educational institution, and potential vandalism of a statue depicting Kirk’s likeness. Jack McNiven addressing memorial protestors on October 21st | Photo by Matthew Franke

“This is a guy who constantly stirred the pot in order to advance his own career,” said Jack McNiven, co-president of the Civil Disobedience club, which is seeking university approval. “He was not a person who stood for unity…The reverence, and frankly worship being directed towards Charlie right now, is in my opinion, very disgraceful, and it’s not accurate to the way he lived his life.”

Botany and Philosophy student Levi Colby expressed similar sentiments about what a memorial should represent. “I want a memorial, any memorial, to be celebrating unity of students. The way that we bounced back, the togetherness, the desire to help one another, the spirit of service to be celebrated…symbols for unity, not Charlie Kirk.”

Other protesters like Autumn Lenhart went on to suggest that a memorial belonged elsewhere, such as the hometown or alma mater of the Turning Point USA CEO.

“If he was a member of the community here, I think that would make more sense, but he wasn’t and this seems very politically motivated.” said Lenhart. “He really had nothing to do with our campus. I think it should be more focused on the school itself.”

The demonstration on Tuesday was among several varying responses from students regarding the memorial proposal.

Senator McCay’s fundraiser: the memorial in context

Starting on the afternoon of Sept. 10, following Kirk’s murder, Senator McCay launched a GiveSendGo.com fundraiser, proposing a memorial to be erected on campus grounds where the conservative speaker was murdered.

McCay wrote in the opening of the launched campaign, “The night Charlie died, I started working on this draft description of the memorial: Prove Me Wrong, A Living Conversation: The Charlie Kirk Memorial at Utah Valley University”. Following the launch, the fundraiser grew traction quickly, amassing $75,000 in just under a week.

After surpassing the fundraiser milestone, McCay made it known to his constituents on social media that he was collaborating with sculptor Ben Hammond to create conceptual designs of the memorial, sharing the first iterations to his X account.

McCay’s description continues, saying, “this memorial is not only a place to remember; it is a place to be inspired, to engage, and to keep building on the legacy Charlie left behind.”

At the time of writing, Senator McCay’s fundraiser has reached $122,628.

UVU forms committee to review memorial plans

Roughly a week after the fundraiser reached its initial goal, Utah Valley University posted an announcement on Monday Sept. 22, stating that a committee was formed to develop the memorial that will include, “students and political leaders, among other key stakeholders.”

Appointed to co-chair the committee are Qualtrics Co-Founder and UVU Board of Trustees chair Scott M. Smith and Amanda Covington, who is a current chair member for the Utah Higher Board of Education.

“As a committee, we will listen to community voices and carefully consider the many perspectives surrounding this memorial,” said Covington, “This is an important process, and we are committed to approaching it with thoughtfulness and respect.”

Senator McCay has indicated that he is also a member of the memorial committee in response to a comment on X when asked what will happen with the money raised in the fundraiser.

The UVU Review contacted University officials regarding the Memorial Committee and their current deliberations, on which they have declined to comment. The UVU Review will continue to provide updates on the committee as they become available.

Campus observes Kirk’s day of remembrance

Utah Valley University’s Office of the President holds a memorial for Charlie Cook overlooking the Waterfall Courtyard on the UVU Campus in Orem, Utah on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. | Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing

Roughly a week before the committee announcement before the government shutdown, Florida Republican Rick Scott introduced a resolution to the Senate floor, which “supports the designation of October 14, 2025, as the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk”. The resolution was agreed to without amendment or objection from other members of the Senate. Utah Valley University observed this day of remembrance on Oct. 14 with a ceremony on the rooftop of the Hall of Flags. There, President Astrid Tuminez read Emily Dickinson’s poem “Hope is the Thing with Feathers,” followed by a performance of “Amazing Grace” and a rooftop release of more than 60 doves.

Students express range of views on memorial proposal

Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. | Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP

Opinions on the memorial proposal vary widely among the student body. Support ranges from those who have no strong preference about the memorial’s design, to those who passionately believe a statue of Kirk should be built. Opposition similarly spans a spectrum, from students who support a unity-focused memorial without Kirk’s likeness, to those who believe no memorial should be constructed at all. The UVU Review interviewed these students to gain their perspectives. Ben DuBerevac debating Students for Democratic Society Club Presidents Kareen Kasem and Collin Grannis | Photo by: Matthew Franke, The UVU Review

Support for the memorial

Students like Ben DuBrevac and Kassidy Neslen support the memorial, viewing Kirk as a symbol of free speech on campus and an opposition to political violence.

“You can thank people like him who supported free speech, who embraced different ideas together, in order for people to come out and have these protests.” said DuBrevac. “I think there should be a memorial there because a life was taken for someone having had differing opinions. I think anyone who endorses that violence is against America and against the greater good.”

Kassidy Neslen emphasized the memorial’s symbolic importance against violence. “A memorial would send a message to the world that UVU does not tolerate violence. That we stand against those who seek to take away freedom of speech,” she said. “I don’t care if you disagreed with him, but anyone who is murdered for exercising their freedom of speech deserves to be remembered.”

Neslen described Kirk as someone who gave her a voice. “He fought for freedom of speech, the rights of unborn children, and he praised God openly and emphasized the importance of family,” she said. “He gave me a voice, I felt heard through him.” UVU student protester engaging in conversation with passing students | Photo by: Matthew Franke, The UVU Review

Opposition against the memorial

Students opposing the memorial largely focused on concerns about divisiveness and the psychological impact of memorializing an individual rather than the community’s response.

Emmy, a graphic design student, described the current proposed memorial as “a huge target on everyone’s back at UVU.”

Art student Ashley Savage raised concerns about the psychological impact on witnesses to the shooting. “How traumatizing to have to see the face of the man you witnessed fall dead a few feet in front of you over and over and over again throughout the remainder of your time at UVU,” she said.

A digital media student, who asked to remain anonymous, questioned what a memorial would communicate. “I think it’s fair to remember people that died, but it’s what about them that I think is more important. Charlie Kirk was killed on our campus, but when memorializing him, what are we going to say about him? A memorial will certainly not do anything to change the fact that he was shot and killed.” Police officers and UVU faculty overlooking campus protesters on Oct. 21 | Photo by: Matthew Franke, The UVU Review

Fear against expressing opinion

Many students expressed reluctance to share their views publicly on the topic in fear of retaliation. Earth Science Education student Sarah Hall described a climate of caution surrounding the debate.

“Minority groups and people who were not in line with Kirks beliefs are afraid to speak or express ourselves right now. Even if campus is safe, we’re afraid of getting doxed and hate threats for not agreeing to mourn like those who did agree with him.”

Statistics student Evan Hardinger’s concerns extended to campus security more broadly. “We didn’t want this, we didn’t ask for this to happen. I just want to get my education.” he said. “We’re in more danger because of this. I’m scared somebody will shoot up the school in retaliation.”

Where the conversation stands

Utah Valley University seal in front of the Keller building with chalk writing in memory of Charlie Kirk | Photo by: Matthew Franke, The UVU Review

An Instagram poll conducted by The UVU Review received 1,056 responses at the time of writing. 54 percent of responders supported the memorial; 38 percent opposed it, and 8 percent indicated something else should be done.

The debate has also extended beyond campus, with two Change.org petitions circulating online. One petition advocating for establishing the memorial, has gathered 21,543 signatures. The other seeking to prevent its construction has collected 15,244 signatures at the time of writing.

As the memorial committee continues its deliberations, students on both sides emphasize the importance of personal conviction and having their voices heard in the process.

“If I had to share one thing with the student body, it’d be to really look into yourself and understand what kind of principles you stand for.” said DuBrevac. “Regardless of how you grew up, take a look at yourself, understand what kind of principles you live by, and start living by those.”

Sarah Hall stressed the importance of student participation in the ongoing debate. “I also feel like as students who go to this school, we have a right to speak,” she said. “Whether we agree with the national narrative, agreed with Kirk or not.”

The memorial committee has not announced a timeline for its decision. The UVU Review will continue to provide updates as they become available.