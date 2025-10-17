Orem hosts inaugural independent film festival at Vineyard Megaplex

On Sept. 24, 2025, Orem’s first ever independent film festival premiered at the Vineyard Megaplex Theater. The inaugural Orem Film Festival showcased short films from both local and national filmmakers, offering audiences a night of creativity, community, and connection with other attendees.

Founder’s vision

Founded by Orem local Trevor Allen, the Orem Film Festival was created out of a deep love for cinema and a desire to strengthen Utah’s local film community, especially as Utah film staples such as the Sundance Film Festival will be leaving the state shortly. The festival’s website states that its aim is to “provide an accessible opportunity in Utah County for people to come together and experience the power of film.”

Orem Film Festival director Trevor Allen is pictured at the festival in Vineyard. | Photo Courtesy of Orem Film Festival.

Film lineup

The lineup featured ten short films across various genres, including documentary, stop motion, mixed media, and horror. Tickets were $5, and festivalgoers were treated to a free Swig coupon as well as director Q&As for several of the films. Audience members ranged from dedicated cinephiles and casual moviegoers to aspiring filmmakers, along with friends, family, and cast members of the films.

Awards presented

At the close of the evening, the festival awarded three $1,000 cash prizes:

Audience Choice Award (selected by festival attendees)



Jury Prize for Best Short (chosen by a panel of judges)



Best Emerging Filmmaker (highlighting up-and-coming talent)

Cast members from the short film “Braids” pose with their Emerging Filmmaker prize of $1000. | Photo Credit: Orem Film Festival

During the night, audience members remarked on how well the event was arranged, considering this was the festival’s first year. “I’ve been really impressed with how the festival has been organized,” said Jacob Hamblin, a participating film director.

Future outlook

The Orem Film Festival is already being viewed as a new piece of Utah Valley’s arts scene. Organizers hope the event will grow into an annual tradition that continues to give both filmmakers and audiences in Utah County a dedicated space to celebrate independent cinema.

Orem Film Festival attendees watch the selected short films at the Mexaplex theater in Vineyard. | Photo courtesy of Orem Film Festival



