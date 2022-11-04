Volleyball defeats New Mexico State 3-1, maintains first place in the WAC

The Utah Valley University Wolverines defeated the New Mexico State Aggies in four sets (25-18, 28-26, 25-22, 25-20). The Wolverines rallied behind strong defensive performances from Caleigh Vagna, who led the match with 10 blocks, and Bryton Nixon, who led the match with 19 digs.

The Wolverines started the match off fast jumping to a 21-12 lead. After a 5-0 Aggie run the Wolverines lead was cut to 4. After a pair of kills from freshman Avery Shewell and a pair of Aggie attacking errors the Wolverines were able to take the first set 25-18

The second set was a neck-and-neck and both teams were tied at 12-12 midway through the set. From then the Aggies were able to gain a 19-15 lead but a 9-2 Wolverine run put the Wolverines up 23-21. A few kills from the Aggies tied the set once again at 24-24. Ultimately the Aggies capitalized off of a few attacking errors from the Wolverines and finished off the set with a kill from Mari Sharp tying the match at 1-1.

In the third set the Aggies took a commanding 9-2 lead early in the set. Steadily throughout the set the Wolverines clawed back and managed to take a a 17-15 lead. With the set tied at 21-21 the Wolverines capitalized off of an Aggie error and kills from Kalea Kenedy, Vagana, and Tori Doris to win the set 25-22.

Trying to close out the match the Wolverines found themselves tied late at 19-19. A 6-1 run put together by the Wolverines helped close out fourth set as the Wolverines won their third set 25-20 and clinched the match.

The Wolverines play their last home game of the season against WAC co-frontrunner UTRGV on Saturday at 1 P.M MT and can be streamed on ESPN+.

For a full team schedule and information, visit gouvu.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related