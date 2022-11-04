The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 9 | Swing your Partner Round and Round

Welcome to the Cultured Wolverine, the place to be for all things arts and culture here at UVU! This week, Gentry and Meg talk to Brooke Beemont, a student that is very involved in the swing dancing scene in Utah Valley. She talks about her experience starting out in the community, and her love of the swing dancing communities.

Senior Podcast Producer

