The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 9 | Swing your Partner Round and Round

8 hours ago Meg McKellar

Welcome to the Cultured Wolverine, the place to be for all things arts and culture here at UVU! This week, Gentry and Meg talk to Brooke Beemont, a student that is very involved in the swing dancing scene in Utah Valley. She talks about her experience starting out in the community, and her love of the swing dancing communities.

Cover art: Green curtains frame the image with a wolverine wearing a silver monocle in the center. Above the wolverine reads the text "The cultured wolverine"

