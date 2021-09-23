Utah Valley wrestling team releases ambitious 2021-2022 schedule

The Wolverines will face off against #2 Missouri and #3 Oklahoma State this season (Photo courtesy of UVU athletics)

Last season, Utah Valley finished tenth overall at the Big 12 Championships. This season the Wolverines hope to improve on the tournament finish behind a tough schedule and returning players.

The UVU wrestling team announced its schedule for the 2021-2022 season. The schedule will feature 16 dual meets and will include six ranked teams. Among some of those ranked teams will include top tier squads No. 2 Missouri and fellow Big 12 conference opponent No. 3 Oklahoma State. The Wolverines will also travel to Bosie for a match against No. 25 Oregon State that will take place at Columbia High School, the former school of UVU wrestler redshirt freshman Kekana Fouret.

After having a shortened schedule last year, this season’s schedule looks to be a difficult one that will help the Wolverines prepare for the Big 12 tournament and possibly an NCAA tournament berth.

The team is set to have their first match on Nov. 7, at the Northern Colorado Duals. The match will include Big 12 foe Northern Colorado.

The Wolverines will participate in three tournaments throughout the regular season. The Cowboy Open on Nov. 27, the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Dec. 3-4, and the Reno Tournament of Champions Dec. 19. The Big 12 Championships will be held March 5-6 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The NCAA Championships will be held March 17-19 in Detroit,.

Last season the Wolverines had multiple All-Americans for the first time in program history, with both redshirt senior Demetrius Romero and redshirt junior Taylor LaMont given the honors. Romero and LaMont both placed in the NCAA’s, as LaMont finished fifth in the 125lb class and Romero finished sixth in the 174lb weight class. The pair of All-Americans will be returning, looking to make an impact for the Wolverines this season.

Redshirt freshman Ty Smith (133lb) and sophomore Cameron Hunsaker (149lb) are both returning for UVU this year after both qualified for the NCAA’s last season.

Looking to build off of last year’s success, the wrestling team has a tough road ahead of them that could set them up for their best season in history.