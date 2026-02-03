The Fallout franchise: success despite adversity

It’s no secret among video game fans that the silver screen can be a treacherous place for their franchises. Video game adaptations can prove particularly tricky for studios to pull off, as demonstrated by “Doom” (2005), a box office bomb that was universally hated by both critics and fans alike. Movies such as the “Resident Evil” adaptations, despite having commercial success, were criticized by fans for their lack of faithfulness to the source material. Bad video game adaptations are a relatively common occurrence in Hollywood and have garnered a reputation for generally poor reception as a result.

“Fallout” has proven to be a different story, however, receiving high praise for its storytelling and its quality as an adaptation of a popular franchise. The question that arises from this, is why? Why does the “Fallout” TV show succeed where other movies and shows have failed?

The answer lies in a concept that has proven very difficult to replicate; mood—or in other words, what a franchise or game makes you feel. The tone and atmosphere of any game, movie, or TV show can make or break an adaptation. “Fallout” has resonated with audiences, particularly fans of the game series it’s based on, because it replicates the series’ often campy and goofy nature, along with its far darker themes, while telling its own story. The “Fallout” show is not based on any game in the series; rather, it continues the story of previous games in a new direction, removing some of the expectations associated with a video game adaptation.

Part of the insight for the show’s adaptation comes from lead actress Ella Purnell, who plays Lucy Maclean, the series’ main character. In an interview with Etalk, Purnell explained that she played one of the series’ titles, “Fallout 4,” in order to fully immerse herself in the experience, despite director Jonathan Nolan not requiring her to do so. “I really wanted to… because then when I tried on the vault suit for the first time … I knew what a big deal that was,” Purnell said when asked if she had played any of the games. This passion is evident throughout the entire show, not only with Purnell’s character, but in the sets, Easter eggs from the games themselves, as well as all the work and effort that went into making “Fallout” the commercial and adaptive success that it is now.

For any UVU student who enjoys the “Fallout” franchise, likes science fiction or needs something new to watch, perhaps “Fallout” might be the show for you.