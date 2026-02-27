“Carter 4 Connections” Carter Olson sits down with The UVU Review – We Are Wolverines Special Episode

This video features Carter Olson in an interview on his campaign for Vice President of Connection, hosted by Spencer Hewitt. Olson discusses his background, personal experiences and motivations, providing viewers with insight into his character and goals. The conversation highlights his involvement with Utah Valley University and his decision to pursue leadership opportunities within the student body.

Throughout the interview, Olson reflects on formative experiences that shaped his interest in leadership and community engagement. He explains the importance of building relationships, listening to others and representing diverse student perspectives. Olson also outlines his priorities, emphasizing transparency, collaboration and creating a supportive campus environment.

In addition, Olson discusses his vision for improving student life. He addresses topics such as communication between students and university leadership, strengthening campus unity and ensuring student voices are heard. He emphasizes the value of service and the responsibility of student leaders to advocate for their peers.