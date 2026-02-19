Small films, big moments: Inside Sundance’s intimate short film awards night

PARK CITY, Utah — The Short Film Awards ceremony at the Sundance Film Festival unfolded on Tuesday, Jan. 27, in a pop-up venue tucked beside a Walgreens, complete with heated trailer bathrooms outside, giving the gathering the feel of a hidden, insiders-only event that matches the scrappy, resourceful spirit of short filmmaking.

The space sat within walking distance of the Hyatt in Park City, where many attendees stayed and where several screenings were held. Nearby parking lots were lined with large white tents to corral crowds. For popular showings, moviegoers showed up hours early just to join the waitlist.

For many regulars, the lines are part of the appeal. Standing shoulder to shoulder often turns into Sundance’s best networking. Strangers swap film recommendations, compare notes and meet future collaborators.

One of those conversations happened with Swedish director Malin Barr, whose short film “Sauna Sickness” screened at the festival after playing overseas just days earlier. Now based in Los Angeles, Barr brought friends to the ceremony, including Bryan, who spoke about an annual Provo film festival and a recent project he acted in, “A Lost Life.”

Barr said directing her first film came with an unexpected personal lesson about confidence. Working in a male-dominated industry can be intimidating, she said, especially when you have a strong creative idea.

“You get advice to change things or that it won’t work,” she said. “But I had to just be like, ‘No. I think I got this,’ and trust that.”

Despite having a supportive team, she said the belief had to come from within. “It was in me all along.”

From more than 11,000 entries around the world, just 54 films earned a place in the program. Inside the venue, the mood shifted from competition to celebration. Under strings of lights and between decorative trees, filmmakers clustered around an open bar and trays of hors d’oeuvres, trading stories and introductions for nearly 90 minutes before the jury took the stage.

Conversations ranged well beyond film. Producers Siri Hjorton Wagner of Sweden and her U.K. collaborator from “Without Kelly” compared favorite comfort foods, describing cooking as a form of therapy during the grind of production. Nearby, the two directors behind the animated short “1981” explained their autobiographical story about a painfully awkward teenage birthday party invitation that turned both funny and unexpectedly tender. “It’s funny, sad and… well, you just have to watch it,” one of them said, laughing.

Award winners

Top honors went to a wide range of styles and voices.

The Animation Jury Award went to “Paper Trail,” which the filmmaker said took years to create in a backyard shed. Winning, he added, felt like long-awaited validation for the time and care poured into the project.

The Nonfiction Jury Award went to “The Boys and the Bees,” which was directed by Arielle Knight and praised for its message about being strong without disregarding emotion.

The International Fiction Jury Award went to “Jazz Infernal,” which earned one of the loudest ovations of the night. The writer and director, Will Niav, was emotional onstage, recalling watching past ceremonies as a child. “One day I will be up on that stage,” he said. “And now here I am. Am I dreaming right now?” The 16-minute film is described as ‘a love letter’ to his late father.

The U.S. Fiction Jury Award went to “Crisis Actor,” written, directed and produced by Lily Platt. “I am totally speechless… we are so grateful… I literally don’t know what to say,” she said after accepting the award. Platt then thanked the actors, composers, editors and producers.

The night ended with the Short Film Grand Jury Prize for “The Baddest Speechwriter of All,” directed by Ben Proudfoot and NBA star Stephen Curry. The documentary incorporates roughly 3,000 watercolor paintings with detailed sound and color work from Breakwater Studios to honor Clarence B. Jones, the attorney and adviser to Martin Luther King Jr. who helped him write the “I Have a Dream” speech.

The filmmakers described Jones as someone who stepped outside his comfort zone to live with purpose, a mindset that resonated with many in the room, and said the project stands as proof of what a short film can accomplish. The unusually longer 29-minute film is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this year.

Featured alum filmmaker Jay Duplass captured the spirit of the program in a line that resonated with the crowd. "Short films can change the world… change lives. They have changed mine."

End of an era

The festival buzzed with typical high-end festival fashion, from platform boots and knee-highs to layered winter looks, despite an unseasonably snowless week.

This year marked the close of an era. After decades in Park City, and in the wake of founder Robert Redford’s passing, Sundance will move to Boulder, Colorado, next year, ending a Utah run that turned the mountain town into an international gathering place for independent cinema each winter.

For many attendees, the awards felt both celebratory and bittersweet. The final Utah edition offered one more round of long lines, spontaneous conversations and chance encounters that have long defined Sundance.

The address may change, but the stories, and the filmmakers behind them, are moving forward with it.