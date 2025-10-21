This week we talk all about student activities on campus. To start things off we have club rush, where students gather, learn about clubs, and make new friends! One new club however wasn’t able to be at club rush. The civil disobedience club with the band Dread Not Thieves have begun having public concerts to show that students aren’t alone. And lastly to find out where students are coming from, we took to the front runner station to see where our students commute from.
Wolverine Weekly | Episode 6
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments