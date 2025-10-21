Wolverine Weekly | Episode 6

By
Avatar for Logan TophamLogan Topham
,
Avatar for Logan TophamRio White
,
Avatar for Logan TophamChase Hughes
,
Avatar for Logan TophamAlison Juarez
,
Avatar for Logan TophamDylan Hansen
1 min read
Updated Oct 23, 10:38 AM MST

This week we talk all about student activities on campus. To start things off we have club rush, where students gather, learn about clubs, and make new friends! One new club however wasn’t able to be at club rush. The civil disobedience club with the band Dread Not Thieves have begun having public concerts to show that students aren’t alone. And lastly to find out where students are coming from, we took to the front runner station to see where our students commute from.

Avatar for Logan Topham
Logan Topham

Executive News Producer | PreMed Major

Avatar for Logan Topham
Rio White

Broadcast Host | The Wolverine Weekly

Avatar for Logan Topham
Chase Hughes
Avatar for Logan Topham
Alison Juarez

Senior Broadcast Producer | Student Voice Beat

Avatar for Logan Topham
Dylan Hansen

Broadcast Reporter Intern | Student Voice Beat

You May Also Like

More From Author

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments