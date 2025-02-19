UVU: A place for connection and growth

The decorations on the Front of the First-Year Experience and Family Programs | Photo by Elsa Saunders

With UVU Homecoming, students expect events and sports games, and UVU provides that and more. However, UVU also uses this opportunity to promote connection, growth and the idea that UVU is a place for everyone.

One such example is the decorations for many UVU offices and resources. Offices like Admissions and the Student Success Center are decked out to represent UVU and its pride for the school and the student athletes.

The First-Year Experience and Family Programs also decorated their office. “Looking at campus, everyone has really original ideas and we wanted to match that,” explained Abigail Brown, an Orientation Coordinator and Student Employee. “We also wanted to maintain who we are as an office and our own sense of creativity within the UVU community.”

“We’re firm believers that everyone has a place at UVU,” continued Z Blanchard, an Orientation Core Team Leader, “and we wanted to exhibit that in our office decor.” He then showed the decor they had painted on the front of their office, which includes the UVU motto, some basketball game signaling, a cheerleader and an audience.

Blanchard then elaborated more, by saying: “We have team members from all walks of life and a variety of degrees. We also help a lot of students, and so we see in practice that UVU is a place for you.”

Sky Palmer, another Orientation Core Team Leader, seconded that statement in a later conversation. “UVU feels like they have a little something for everyone, and it’s awesome to be able to see more in-depth what they’ll do for people.”

But don’t just take the Review’s word for it; take a walk through the halls or visit some of these campus resources and find out what works from person to person. “What has worked for me in terms of connection and growth won’t work for everyone,” stated Josie Winder, another Orientation Core Team Leader, “and I think that the variety of Homecoming events support that.”

Winder then elaborated with, “I’m going to the Emerald Ball, but friends of mine are more excited about the sports games.” Blanchard, Brown and Palmer expressed their agreement with this statement as well.

“Give our office a visit,” Brown stated at the end of the conversation, “because we have a lot we want to offer. But we’re also not the only ones.” She followed it up with a list of campus resources and all they have to offer. But don’t just take her word for it either.

