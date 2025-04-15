Utah Extravaganza and more: A culture of success with UVU’s SOA

Friday, April 11 rang in the Utah Extravaganza, an event 18 months in the making. Helmed by its producer team of Carl Bacon, Nate Keller and Cheung Chau, the event brought together three orchestras from Utah Valley, three choirs, dancers, and vocal and dance soloists. Utah-based vocal soloists included the acclaimed Dallyn Vail Bayles, David Paul Smith, Dan Hess, Amy Shreeve Keeler, Jennifer Marco and Ryan Shepherd.

The performance also included incredible instrumental solos on the cello from Dr. Cheung Chau and on the violin from Dr. Blanka Bednarz. However, the performances that drew in the audience were the ones from Provo-born “Dancing with the Stars” professional and two-time Mirrorball winner Jenna Johnson and classically trained violinist and three-time Mirrorball winner Val Chmerkovskiy.

The program brought to life performances from beloved Broadway shows such as “Les Misérables,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Music Man” and “Hamilton.” There were tangos, cha-chas and more danced, and talent was brought to life under the stage lights, from the soloists to the choirs to the orchestras.

From song to song, soloists came on stage ready to give their all. “You’ll be Back” from “Hamilton” was humorous, “Bring Him Home” from “Les Mis” was longing and the audience felt it. The Review was given a chance to converse with some of the audience members after the show, and the reviews were all glaringly positive. From the cello adaptation of the Rolling Stones’ hit “Paint it Black” to the high note at the end of “Bring Him Home,” the show captivated everyone in the venue.

In the choirs and orchestras, the professional musicians, collegiate and youth musicians all sat side-by-side. With hours of rehearsals prior to the ending performance, everyone was getting the same learning experience, including the cast and crew at the UCCU Event Center, the venue where the show was held.

Other UVU students were highlighted and got these learning experiences as well. Dr. Charlie Han led a team of UVU’s Commercial Music students, namely Alex Jensen, Katherine Underwood and Julianna Carlson in the arranging of all of the pieces that were performed. This is not the only UVU event hosted by the School of the Arts that features students and supports their career success.

On April 22, the UVU Chamber Orchestra is going to premiere the original work of UVU Alum Angelica Salazar and will have a solo performance featuring graduating senior Annalicia Powley. The orchestra will also highlight more student arrangements and a more private setting in their chosen venue.

The School of the Arts hosts graduate art exhibits of all mediums from photography to art and design to oil and watercolors and gives arts students a chance to experience an art reception. The School of the Arts has also been known to feature student conductors in various settings during performances and regularly puts on other events that highlight students, such as dance numbers or theatre productions.

Now, as UVU and the surrounding community are rocked by turmoil and uncertainty due to recent events such as the closure of the CIE, students at UVU are banding together more to showcase their support for one another. This will not change, especially in the School of the Arts. Check out https://www.uvu.edu/thenoorda/ for more information on events. The Noorda will also hold various performances and festivals during the summer, so keep an eye out.