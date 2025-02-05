The Alabama Solution: Sundance film exposes America’s horrific prison system

A still from "The Alabama Solution" by Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman | Credit: Sundance Institute.

Incarcerated men risked their lives to provide cell phone footage of Alabama’s inhumane prisons, featured in the HBO-backed documentary “The Alabama Solution.” Premiering at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, “The Alabama Solution” uncovers the truth of places that journalists cannot usually enter: US prisons and correctional facilities.

The United States holds more people in jails and prisons than any other country in the world by far, both in terms of its absolute number and percentage of population. Incarcerated men in Alabama have tried to showcase the corruption and abuse in these facilities for years. The movie centers on activists Melvin Ray and Robert Earl Council, who have spent years independently studying law and teaching fellow inmates, increasing their chances for further punitive measures, including solitary confinement, starvation and beatings.

Melvin Ray and Robert Earl Council get punished by prison guards because their activism raises the awareness of human rights violations in these places, including forced, unpaid labor, overcrowding, poor healthcare and violence.

Thousands of men have died in Alabama’s prisons, many from the actions of correctional officers and drugs illegally supplied by the corrections officers. The film also follows the story of Sandy Ray, the mother of Steven Davis, who was beaten to death by a guard at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility. Ray and her attorney try to investigate the true story of her son’s murder by interviewing Davis’s former prison mates. However, deadly retaliatory action is threatened and carried out against any prisoner who details the abuse s that actually happened.

Throughout the film, disturbing camera footage exposes the unlivable conditions, including bloodstained floors and walls, rats swimming in cell toilets, body bags and flooded filthy hallways. Directors Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman first started filming in 2019 and still remain in close contact with incarcerated activists Melvin Ray and Robert Earl Council. “We’re deeply concerned for their safety, and we have been since the first time we met them,” said Kaufman at a movie premiere. “They’ve been doing this work for decades and as you see in the film, they’ve been retaliated against in very extreme ways.” Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman speak at film premiere | Photo By: McKay Jones

A few movie showings in Park City had the families of imprisoned individuals in the audience, including Sandy Ray. “The Alabama Solution” will premiere on HBO later this year, and filmmaker Jarecki hopes, “the film sparks an effort to allow access for journalists and others so the public can have transparency into how incarcerated citizens are treated.”

Resources to Learn More

To learn more about the US prison system, the Equal Justice Iniative provides useful statistics and legal representation for wrongly convicted individuals. Netflix’s 13th Documentary and websites like the Prison Policy Initiative and are also free resources that investigate this deep-rooted, systemic issue. Filmmakers are also creating The Alabama Solution website, showcasing further information and videos beyond what was included in the movie.

