NEW Smith Engineering Building Ribbon Cutting on UVU Campus

On Thursday, January 22nd, Utah Valley University (UVU) celebrated the grand opening of the new Smith Engineering Building, marking a major milestone for engineering and technology students on campus. The new facility replaces the previous building with a dramatic upgrade—expanding from just two labs to approximately 14 state-of-the-art labs.

Students now have access to advanced equipment, specialized spaces for mechanical, civil, electrical, and computer engineering, as well as computer science. The building also features dedicated capstone project areas, research spaces, collaborative study environments, and even a drone lab for hands-on experimentation and prototyping. Faculty and students shared their excitement about the enhanced opportunities for real-world experience and innovation.

University leaders emphasized their commitment to excellence, transformation, and preparing graduates to meet the growing workforce demand in engineering, computer science, and digital cinema. With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on student success, the Smith Engineering Building represents a bold step forward for UVU’s future.

Reported by Ali Juarez for The UVU Review.