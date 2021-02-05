Wolverines trounce Owls 5-1 in season opener

It’s been 452 days since the Utah Valley women’s soccer team last played meaningful soccer, but they didn’t look the least bit rusty, as they easily knocked off the Florida Atlantic Owls 5-1 on Thursday, Feb. 4 in Boca Raton, Florida.

FAU scored in the 12th minute to take a 1-0 lead, but the rest of the scoring was all by the Wolverines. Junior forward Sadie Brockbank tied the game in the 19th, and the teams went into the intermission tied 1-1.

Sophomore midfielder Heather Stainbrook scored the game-winning goal in the 58th minute, followed by sophomore defender Sydney Bushman, who scored in the 69th minute. This was Bushman’s UVU debut — the American Fork native transferred from Snow College last month.

The Wolverines scored twice more for good measure — Brockbank scored her second goal of the game in the 79th minute and sophomore forward Anna Pickering scored in the 88th minute.

With the win, UVU starts out the 2021 campaign with a 1-0 record — FAU is 0-1. The Wolverines will stay in the Sunshine State this weekend as they play at Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, Feb. 7. Scheduled for 11 a.m. MT, the game will air on the FGCU YouTube channel.

