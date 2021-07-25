WAC announces 2020-21 Academic All-WAC members

The Western Athletic Conference announced that 1,349 student-athletes were honored with Academic All-Wac for 2020-2021.The Wolverines finished third overall with 156 honorees. Grand Canyon University was first with 187 and Seattle University finished second with 169 honorees.

In order to qualify for Academic All-Wac honors a student athlete must have one academic year completed, have a minimum of a 3.2 cumulative GPA, and appear in at least 50% of the team’s contests.

UVUs women’s track team had the most honorees with 26 members of the team making the list. Men’s track had 17, men’s and women’s soccer had 16, women’s cross country had 14, volleyball 12, softball 12, baseball 11, women’s basketball 10, men’s cross country seven, women’s golf six, men’s basketball six, and men’s golf three.

Utah Valley had 13 student-athletes finish with a 4.0 cumulative GPA and 57 student-athletes graduated in 2021.The Women’s volleyball team had the highest team GPA at 3.69. Men’s sports soccer had the highest GPA at 3.54.

The Wolverines saw a decrease in all WAC athletes from the previous year, slightly dropping from 215 in 2019-2020 to 156 this past academic year.

For the entire WAC, women’s swimming and diving had the most student-athlete honorees on the list with 163. Baseball had the most members for men’s athletics with 127 honorees across the WAC.

The list of Wolverines who were named Academic All-WAC can be found here.