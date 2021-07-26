Fun with “Footloose” at Sundance Amphitheatre

Summertime at the Sundance Mountain Resort is one of its most eventful and picturesque times of the year with beautiful sites, fun activities and fine entertainment. There are full moon lift rides, live music on the lawn, and even paint and pizza nights all throughout May, June and July. Of these, though, it truly is the Summer Theatre that sets Sundance apart from many other resorts in Utah.

Located outdoors in the Sundance Amphitheatre, the Summer Theatre has put on a number of outstanding, classic productions like “Mamma Mia,” “Oklahoma!,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and more. Following a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Sundance Summer Theatre is back in full force from July 22 to August 14, 2021, with “Footloose.”

With a brilliant cast headed by Eric Ascione as Ren McCormack and Hailey Hyde as Ariel Moore, “Footloose” at Sundance was fun from start to finish. With incredible effects and amazing choreography provided by Adam Ray Dyer, the show brought an energy that wowed and electrified the crowd. Everyone left the Amphitheatre wanting to dance. The set, cleverly crafted to be moved around by the cast at each change of scene, contained many pieces with two or more purposes. A high school hallway lined with lockers became a church and a dance club, with every single member of the show doing their part to keep things moving smoothly. The transitions felt smooth and natural and it was easy to forget everything outside of the show for a little while.

Donned in modern wear with a Parental Advisory tee and low-top Chucks, Eric Ascione, a full-time dance teacher who regularly performs with Utah Metropolitan Ballet, perfectly embodied the rebellious McCormack in his first-ever performance with Sundance. Ascione was ready to go, astounding all in attendance with the fervor and dedication he gave to each dance number. A junior studying music dance theatre at BYU and well on her way to Broadway, Hailey Hyde shone as Ariel Moore with her incredible voice, supreme acting talent and classic red leather boots. Together, the duo headed a magnificent cast that included Jason Baldwin, Bailee Brinkerhoff Morris, Heather Shelley, Logan Murphy, Beatriz Melo, Maxwell Eddington, Emma Wadsworth and Abigail Watts.

This entertaining, unique take on a classic story has shown that one of the best ways to end the summertime would be taking a beautiful drive up Provo Canyon, stopping for dinner at The Foundry or Tree Room and enjoying a fun-loving night with the Sundance Summer Theatre and “Footloose.” This would be a great way to support Sundance and the UVU School of Arts, as well as an excellent idea for a date, family get-together and more. Take a night between now and August 14 to see the city of Beaumont come alive on stage with the wonderful Sundance Summer Theatre crew. Tickets for purchase at https://www.sundanceresort.com/summer-theatre/.