James Clarke named chair of UVU’s Board of Trustees

Andrea and James Clarke, donors for the Clarke Building. (Photo by Natasha Colburn)

James Clarke, the namesake of UVU’s Clarke Building and CEO of Clarke Capital Partners, was named chair of Utah Valley University’s Board of Trustees on June 24. Serving on the board along with Clarke will be Jill Taylor as vice chair, and Rick Nielson as second vice chair.

“Chair Clarke brings a wealth of experience to the board,” said UVU’s president Astrid S. Tuminez, “He has a proven track record of sound decision-making and leadership, as well as a deep appreciation for and dedication to our students that align with UVU’s vision and mission. He embodies our core values of exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. I look forward to working closely with Chair Clarke as he leads our Board of Trustees.”

During a Board of Trustees meeting on campus, Clarke was given the title of chair. As the chair of the Board of Trustees, Clarke is the leader. His duties will be to ensure that the board upholds a standard of effectiveness and integrity. He will also represent the board in any interactions the organization has with the community.

UVU’s Board of Trustees, including student body president Karen Magaña, oversees and makes decisions concerning the university’s finances, policies, and events. The board helps oversee that the university is adhering to the school’s mission and goals.

Clarke has been a member of the Board of trustees since 2014, and previously served as the vice chair. He currently holds chair and director positions in several companies, such as PetIQ. Clarke is also the founder of CLEARLINK, a digital marketing, sales conversion, and technology company based in Salt Lake City.