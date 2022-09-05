Kazna Tanuvasa breaks the UVU all-time kills record

Kazna Tanuvasa recorded her 1,601st kill in the season opener against #23 Kansas and is looking to extend that record throughout her final year of NCAA eligibility.

In her graduate season with the Utah Valley University volleyball team, Kazna Tanuvasa broke a school record with her 1,601st kill in the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 26.

“During the match it was a cool moment to celebrate, but once the point was put away it was match time,” said Tanuvasa, looking back on the memory. “Now looking back at it, it is surreal as it was one of my goals as I came into UVU wanting to make history. It is a surreal moment knowing that all of my hard work I have put towards the game has paid off.”

Kazna Tanuvasa was born in New Zealand but she and her family moved to Utah early in her life. Kazna grew up in Lehi, attending Pleasant Grove High School and was coached by now UVU staff member Kayli Doxey. Being a local recruit Tanuvasa was able to attend UVU camps regularly and enjoyed the environment UVU encompassed along with the volleyball team and coaching staff.

Tanuvasa’s transition to college athletics was seamless. “In college everyone is good, so you have to pick up your game and I knew coming in I had to work for it,” said Tanuvasa. Tanuvasa put that work in and was able to appear in every match her freshman year recording 558 kills and 266 digs as the Wolverines were invited to the 2018 National Invitation Volleyball Championship.

With COVID-19 happening during the 2020-2021 season the NCAA granted student athletes an extra year of eligibility, which allows seniors to return for a graduate season. The 2022 season is Tanuvasa’s graduate season.

“Being a student athlete I try to prolong playing as much as I can before I have to move on, and being able to spend one last year with these girls is just a cherry on top of my five years of being here.”

The Wolverines are coming off back to back Western Athletic Conference tournament titles which welcomed them into the NCAA tournament along with Tanuvasa winning WAC player of the year in 2020 and WAC tournament MVP in 2021. .

“Our main goal this year is to be WAC champions not only at the tournament but also regular season champions,” said Tanuvasa. She added, “We want to make it out of the first round of the NCAA tournament, which I think is possible this year with these girls.”

For the remainder of the season Kanza affirmed that her priority is “to become the best teammate that I can. This is my last year and I have been grateful to receive some accolades throughout my years. I just want to finish off being close to my teammates and being able to help them with whatever I can.”

Tanuvasa said she will decide on her future after the season concludes. However, she noted that she has plans to coach a club team in January.