UVU Women’s golf team finished fifth place at the Aggie invite. Freshman Nathalie Irlbacher led the way for the Wolverines with a sixth place finish in the individual scoring. Irlbacher had her best collegiate finish of 1-over-par, shooting a score of 217 over the three day, 54-hole tournament.

After day one, the Wolverines were in eighth place in the 16-team field, led by an even score of 72 by Irlbacher. Carly Dehlin Hirsch shot very well on Monday, shooting a 2-over 74. This was enough to put her in a tie for 21st on the individual leaderboards. At the end of the day, the Wolverines as a team shot an 11-over score of 299.

At the end of day two, the Wolverines were able to jump up five spots to third on the leaderboard. Irlbacher shined again as she shot a team low of 1-under-par. Her strong showing thus far put her in a tie for second place on the individual leaderboard, her highest placing so far this year. As a team the Wolverines shot a 10-over-par round, putting them just one shot behind the New Mexico State Aggies for second place. Senior Ana Raga put together a 7-over performance putting her in a tie for 27th.

After day three, the Wolverines fell to 5th place to end the tournament. As a team, the Wolverines shot 15-over to give them a score of 36-over-par score for the tournament. Irlbacher finished with the best score of her collegiate career with a 1-over-par 217 for the tournament. This score of 1-over-par is a new freshman 54-hole record for the Wolverines, and the sixth best in school history. Hirsch finished with the next best score for the Wolverines, with a 6-over-par score of 222. This put her in a tie for 15th on the individual leaderboard to end the tournament. University of Texas at El Paso won the tournament, shooting a team score of 15-over-par and California Baptist finished in second place, shooting 24-over-par as a team. A strong outing for the Wolverines should give them a lot of momentum going into the rest of the season.