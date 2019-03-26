UVU softball drops three to Grand Canyon

UVU’s softball team found themselves south in Arizona opening up the conference to play a tripleheader against Grand Canyon University this weekend Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23. This week the Wolverines have traveled from Montana to Idaho to Arizona.



The first two games were dropped by UVU, both shutout games by GCU. Game one ended with a final score of 2-0 and the second game 8-0. Grand Canyon pitcher Ryan Denhart struck out six in the two-hit shutout in the first game to secure the win.



In the second game, senior Skylar Cook had a pair of hits for the Wolverines while junior Lyndsay Steverson and senior Madison Sisco both doubled. Despite these valiant efforts out of seven hits, UVU saw zero runs.



In the last game on Saturday, UVU started strong. Sophomore Linnah Rebolledo had a home run at the beginning of the second inning and freshman Peyton Pregge hit a two-run home run to give the Wolverines a three-point lead. This run was the first home run of Pregge’s career which was symbolic as she played close to home. Pregge graduated from Highland High School nearby in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Catching back up, Grand Canyon scored three in one home run in the bottom of the same inning. Grand Canyon would continue to pull forward and shut down the game with five more runs unanswered by UVU ending in a final score of 8-4, another win for Grand Canyon University. This win makes number nine for Grand Canyon’s streak and loss number five for UVU’s streak.



Finally able to head home, UVU will play their first home game of the season after 22 away games, against crosstown competitor BYU in a doubleheader Tuesday, March 26. The first pitch starts at 2 p.m. MT in Wolverine Field.



Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics