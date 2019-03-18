Seven victories highlight UNLV Spring Invite

Kicking off the outdoor track season with the UNLV Spring Invitational on March 14-16, UVU was able to come back from Las Vegas with victories in seven events.



On the women’s side, the distance team led the way. Senior Savannah Neuberger won the 1500m race with a time of 4:30 while sophomores Hannah Branch and Maggie Zwahlen claimed the top two spots in the 5000m with times of 17:24 and 18:16, respectively. In the 800m race, redshirt senior Aisha Graham-Perez won with a blazing time of 2:10. Meanwhile, in the 3000m steeplechase, UVU took three of the top four spots behind solid performances from sophomores Emily Jones (11:20) and Skye Jeppson (11:29) and junior Paitlyn Chynoweth (11:27).



Senior Courtney Paddock took second overall in the 400m dash with a time of 56.28 while also leading the relay team to the same finish in the 4x400m relay.



On the men’s side, junior Andre Jones won the 400m hurdles with a time of 53.31, and then claimed another victory in the men’s 4x400m relay which also included seniors Jordan Carder and Jordan Peterson and freshman Seth Dabb. Meanwhile, junior Alex Lawrence took first in the pole vault (4.95m) and junior Albert MacArthur won the long jump (7.68m). Senior Daven Russell placed second in the shot put (16.79m) and third in the hammer throw (53.75m).



In the men’s 1500m race, sophomores Anthony Ocegueda (3:56) and Jacob Egan (3:59) and senior Brandon Edmondson (3:57) took three of the top four spots. Senior Lamek Keditukei took second in the 800m with a time of 1:55 and senior Kevin Lynch added a third place finish in the 5000m after crossing the line at 15:05.



The Wolverines will next head over to Riverside, Calif. to compete in the UC Riverside Spring Classic on March 21-23. The following meet, the UVU Collegiate Invitational, will be UVU’s lone home competition of the outdoor season and will take place at the Hal Wing Track and Field on March 29.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics