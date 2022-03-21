Wolverine Buzz | Season 2: Episode 10

21 seconds ago Crystal Pugina


This week, Crystal is filling in for Dalton.  We sat down with Michael Pugina, who graduated from the Computer Science program here at UVU back in 2019.  We’re discussing computer science, software engineering, transitioning from school to the workforce, etc.  Listen in to hear more, and to hear his advice for students making their way through similar programs.  

