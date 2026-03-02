Astrid S. Tuminez became president of Utah Valley University in 2018, bringing with her an international career in education, public service, and technology. She holds degrees from Harvard and MIT and has worked across five countries. Her life story — from growing up in poverty in the Philippines to leading Utah’s largest public university — has shaped her student-first approach to leadership. In this conversation, President Tuminez reflects on nearly doubling UVU’s graduating class, expanding scholarships to record levels, and building a culture centered on “exceptional care.” She also shares how the campus came together during moments of tragedy, why she’s known for her green pom-poms, and what she hopes the next president will carry forward. As she prepares to step down, Tuminez explains why she’s choosing to take time before beginning her next chapter. Reported by Chase Hughes, Rio White, Ali Juarez, Ricky Cervantez, and Logan Topham.
President Astrid Tuminez Shares Why She Is Leaving UVU | UVU Review Exclusive Interview
