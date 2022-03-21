UVU’s Abby LeBaron releases cover of “Train Song”

Abby LeBaron is a senior at Utah Valley University, majoring in journalism. Apart from her experience in journalism within the past year, LeBaron had some unique experiences because of her passion for music.

While being a part-time student, LeBaron had to juggle other aspects of her life such as her music career. Back in Jan. 2021, LeBaron was a contestant on American Idol.

“American Idol’s timeline and schedule were very demanding,” LeBaron said. “My professors have been amazing at being flexible with me because of that.”

Lebaron auditioned for the celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in California. She chose to cover the song “All I Want” by Kodaline for the judges and has since released it on Apple Music and Spotify.

“My mom and I got to stay at a beautiful resort that American Idol paid for,” LeBaron said. “On the show, it appears that everyone’s auditions and interviews are done on the same day, but in reality, it’s over the course of three or four days. The contestants have to wear the same outfits and look the exact same every day. I tried out for American Idol on a whim and truly thought nothing would come of it. Getting a golden ticket from the judges was mind-blowing. Not sure how I thought that having little performing experience made it a good idea to try out for a singing show in front of intimidating celebrities and all of America, but there I was.”

LeBaron’s experience on American Idol was short-lived, though that didn’t put a stop to her music career. On Instagram alone, LeBaron has gained a large number of followers.

“I definitely learned a lot about myself and what I want while on [American Idol],” LeBaron said. “I felt like I could finally take myself seriously and pursue music without feeling silly or foolish, although those thoughts still creep in from time to time. I have felt both tremendous support, and pressure. There has been a lot of pressure to stay consistent with releasing things quickly and showing everyone how I’m using the opportunity I was given to be on the show to further my music career. This crippled me for a little bit and took the fun away from something I used to solely do for me and only me. However, I am slowly coming out of that funk.”

On Feb. 15 she released a cover of “Train Song” by Vashti Bunyan, which can also be found on Apple Music and Spotify.

“I plan to release an original soon [which I plan to title] ‘Rope Swing Love,’” LeBaron said. “I hope to perform more in the future and release more originals. Releasing anything to the public is a vulnerable and scary thing, especially original songs. I am still overcoming my fear of performing, and hope to overcome that fear completely in the future.”

Wolverines can stream Abby LeBaron’s music on Apple Music and or Spotify. Students can also follow Abby LeBaron on her journey by following her on Instagram @abbylebmusic.