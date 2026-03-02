Measles exposure at state wrestling championship: UVU issues campus health alert

OREM, Utah — On Feb. 20, the Utah County Health Department reported multiple confirmed cases of measles at Utah Valley University (UVU), following the Utah High School Wrestling State Championship held at the UCCU Center.

Though the tournament, held Feb. 13-14, was not hosted by UVU, university officials said they are sharing the information “because the health and safety of our community is our highest priority.”

In an email distributed to the campus community, health officials warned that individuals who were on campus near or around the UCCU Center during the two-day event may have been exposed to the virus. “We are cooperating fully with public health officials to support appropriate notifications and response efforts,” the university said.

“While measles is rare in the United States, it is a highly contagious illness that can cause serious health complications,” the health department said. Image depicting Measles virus | Courtesy of Adobe Stock.

What makes measles dangerous?

According to the Mayo Clinic, most people who contract measles recover within about 10 days and do not experience long-term health problems. However, the illness can be particularly serious for children under age 5 and individuals with severely weakened immune systems.

Measles treatment focuses on relieving symptoms and preventing complications, as there is no specific antiviral cure for the disease. Health experts emphasize that vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent infection and limit spread.

Measles spreads through respiratory droplets and can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms

Symptoms of measles can take up to 21 days to appear after exposure. Because of this incubation period, health officials are urging anyone who was on campus near the event center on Feb. 13 or 14 to monitor themselves for symptoms for three weeks following potential exposure.

Early symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose and red or watery eyes.

Three to five days after symptoms start, a distinctive rash usually develops. The rash consists of large, flat spots and small raised bumps and often begins on the face or behind the ears before spreading downward to the chest, back, arms and legs.

Health department advisory

The Utah County Health Department advises anyone who develops symptoms to stay home and avoid contact with others. Health officials stress that individuals should call their health care provider before visiting a clinic or hospital, allowing medical staff to take appropriate precautions to prevent further spread of the virus.

University officials emphasized that exposure within the campus community is unlikely but said they are prioritizing transparency and safety. Students and staff who believe that they may have come into contact with an infected individual or who have questions may reach out directly to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services for guidance.

Additional information about measles and the state’s response efforts is available through the Utah Department of Health and Human Services website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.