Top Tips for Mental Health

This week, Jefferson and Josh sit down to share their advice on maintaining mental health as a student. They discuss helpful tools like exercise, journaling, and social activities to keep our minds fresh and ready to tackle each new day!



Being a university student comes with so many amazing experiences, but it can also be a really stressful time. Between work, school, and personal life, it can be difficult to stay afloat. If you or someone you know is struggling or in a crisis, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org . Text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from the Crisis text Line.



Wellness for Wolverines is a podcast by UVU students, for UVU students.



