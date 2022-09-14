Top Tips for Mental Health

3 hours ago Meg McKellar
Cover Art: the title "Wellness for Wolverines" occupies the top third while two people ride a tandem bike beneath

This week, Jefferson and Josh sit down to share their advice on maintaining mental health as a student.  They discuss helpful tools like exercise, journaling, and social activities to keep our minds fresh and ready to tackle each new day!

Being a university student comes with so many amazing experiences, but it can also be a really stressful time. Between work, school, and personal life, it can be difficult to stay afloat. If you or someone you know is struggling or in a crisis, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org . Text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from the Crisis text Line.

Wellness for Wolverines is a podcast by UVU students, for UVU students.

