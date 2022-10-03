Warp and Weave and Childhood Heroes

Welcome back to the Wolverine Pack! This week, Tevin and Sam go over all the amazing events happening this week at UVU! This week, you can find a little bit of everything– concerts, art exhibits, publications, and more! Be sure to tune in to learn more! For more information on any of this week’s stories, be sure to check out our website, or pick up a copy of our print edition from our news stands around campus!

Find the podcast on Spotify, our website, or Buzzsprout!

Follow the UVU Review on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview to stay up to date on all things UVU!

Senior Podcast Producer