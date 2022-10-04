Women’s soccer remains unbeaten in WAC play with 2-1 win over GCU

Second half goals from sophomore Faith Webber and senior Julianna Carter helped lead the Wolverines to a 2-1 comeback win on the road at WAC opponent Grand Canyon University.

The first half of the match started off slow for the Wolverines, allowing a goal in the 18th minute after Bekah Valdez sent a cross inside the box to Giannah Gourley who was able to put the ball in the back of the net giving the GCU Lopes a 1-0 lead early in the match. The Wolverines out shot the Lopes in the first half 6-4 but the Lopes saved three more shots than the Wolverines with four.

Flipping the script from the first half the Wolverines came out strong in the second half and scored an equalizer in the 54th minute. Carter scored after firing a shot from the top of the box finding the net. After that both sides had runs and shots at the goal but no one could find the back of the net until there was about two minutes left in the match. In the 88th minute Hannah Lee dribbled to the top of the box and fired a shot. The GCU keeper got a glove on the shot and pushed the ball away from the net but Carter beat her defender to the ball and scored what would be the game winning goal.

The match was very aggressive as both sides tallied at least 10 fouls and one booking. The Wolverines outshot the Lopes 15-9 and tallied eight shots on goal opposed to GCU’s two.

The Wolverines travel to Seattle for their next game against Seattle University on Saturday Oct. 8 at 8 P.M. The game will be available for streaming via ESPN+.

