Helping Students Find Their Voice with Professor David Fairchild

Nov 9

Most students don’t fail because they aren’t capable — they fail because no one ever told them how college actually works.

In this episode of Pro Talks, host Sophie Victory sits down with David Fairchild, adjunct professor at UVU’s English Department for 13+ years, award-winning author, comedian, and co-creator of the book series Campus Nightmares.

They break down:
? Why your degree isn’t a piece of paper — it’s YOU
? The top ways students accidentally sabotage their success
? Why “effort” isn’t enough (and what real effort looks like)
? How networking, asking questions, and working with professors can change your future
? The importance of diversity, perspective, and real-world communication
?? When professors fail students — and how to handle it
? Why some students are building their future like a Jell-O freeway

This conversation is packed with honest, funny, and surprisingly powerful truth bombs that every college student needs to hear before it’s too late.

