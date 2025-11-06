Student voices: Inside UVU’s emotional landscape after the campus shooting

OREM, Utah — Nearly a month after the shooting of Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus, students say the emotional impact has stretched far beyond the crime scene.

In anonymous survey responses gathered by The UVU Review during the week after students returned to campus, many expressed a lingering sense of unease — not only about safety, but also about feeling free to speak openly in classrooms, clubs, and even among friends. Several said the tragedy intensified an already polarized campus climate, leaving some afraid to express their beliefs or be publicly associated with certain causes.

“People are scared to talk about it,” one student wrote. “It feels like anything you say could be taken the wrong way.”

A campus still holding its breath

Dozens of students said their daily habits have shifted since the incident. Many leave campus earlier or avoid large gatherings. One respondent said, “I’m worry and hypervigilant. I’m more careful now, but it’s exhausting.”

Several mentioned that what once felt like an open, welcoming environment now feels uncertain.

“It used to feel like a safe space, a place I went even if I didn’t have class. Now I’m always thinking about who’s around me.”

Many said they’ve changed where or how they spend time on campus. Study sessions, club meetings, and social gatherings now feel different — smaller, more cautious, less open.

“I just can’t shake off the feeling of how easily it happened,” one student said. “Now I just go to class and leave.”

Another said, “It’s strange walking through the same places where everything unfolded — it’s like nothing happened, but everyone knows it did.”

What Students Are Most Concerned About

Concerns about firearms and violence

Many students expressed unease about the continued allowance of firearms on campus and the potential for another act of violence. Several respondents said the general presence of weapons and heightened anger among individuals has made them fearful of possible retaliation or mass shootings.

Emergency communication and response

Students also raised concerns about the university’s emergency alerts, describing them as slow, confusing, and disorganized. Many said they were uncertain about what to do during the lockdown and emphasized the need for clearer safety protocols, campuswide drills, and training for both students and staff.

Political tension and safety for marginalized groups

A number of students said they feel unsafe amid growing political polarization following the event. Some cited national attention and hostility between opposing viewpoints as creating an atmosphere of tension. Others said they fear harassment or violence directed toward minority and LGBTQ+ students.

Open campus and outside visitors

Several respondents mentioned anxiety over UVU’s open-campus policy, saying it allows individuals with no university affiliation — including media, visitors, and passersby — to move freely through campus. Some students said this makes them feel vulnerable or distracted during an already sensitive time.

Security and prevention measures

Many students believe the university needs stronger visible security and more proactive safety measures. They said it feels too easy for someone to access campus without oversight and called for an increased law-enforcement presence and preventive strategies to deter future incidents.

(based on survey data)

63% said their perception of safety on campus has changed

47% said their daily routines are different

71% said they are unsure what new actions the university has taken

82% said there have been no open discussions or forums about the event

Polarization and fear of speaking up

Several students said the political nature of the event where the shooting occurred has complicated how people talk about it — or whether they talk at all.

Charlie Kirk, the conservative speaker known for his outspoken views on gender identity, higher education, and free speech, was invited to campus by a student organization. The event, which drew both supporters and protesters, had already created tension. After the shooting, many students said that tension hardened into silence.

While the physical campus has returned to normal, many students say they still feel emotionally muted. Conversations about the shooting, about gun laws, or even about political identity feel risky, according to multiple respondents.

“People were already divided,” one respondent wrote. “Now it feels like that divide could get you hurt.”

Another added, “You don’t know who’s listening or how they’ll react. So everyone just stays quiet.”

Some said they worry about being stereotyped based on who they supported, what events they attended, or what opinions they’ve shared online.

“There’s this feeling that if you believe something unpopular, you could be targeted — not just socially, but physically,” one student said.

Even those with no strong political affiliation said the event changed how they participate in campus conversations. Students described a “chilling effect” where professors and classmates hesitate to bring up sensitive topics.

“It’s like everyone’s walking on eggshells,” another student said. “You don’t want to offend anyone or say something that gets twisted.”

Lack of communication leaves questions for LGBTQ+ students.

A recurring theme throughout the survey was confusion about what UVU has done — or plans to do — in response. Students said that after the initial lockdown alerts and follow-up emails, communication from the university felt sparse.

“We haven’t heard enough from UVU about how to heal as a community,” another respondent said. “It’s like everyone is pretending it’s over.”

Others mentioned uncertainty about counseling availability, safety measures, or memorial efforts. Some students said they learned more from social media and classmates than from official channels.

“I haven’t seen any messages about future improvements,” one student wrote. “I don’t know what they plan on doing to help keep us safe.”

Even students who felt UVU handled the immediate crisis well said the long-term communication has been lacking.

“We got updates right away, but nothing after that,” one respondent said. “People still have questions.”

Communication breakdown — how students rated UVU’s response

(survey summary)

54% said UVU did not communicate enough after the event

38% said they were unsure what safety or mental health steps were taken

8% said the communication was adequate

Top requests:

More public forums and open Q&As

Consistent mental health updates

Transparency about long-term safety and policy changes

Faculty and peers: quiet compassion

Despite frustrations with institutional communication, many students praised their professors and peers for creating space to process emotions, even in small ways.

“My professors were understanding,” one wrote. “They gave us space to process everything that happened.”

Others described moments of quiet solidarity — classmates checking in, or professors pausing class to acknowledge the trauma. Yet, several noted that these gestures often came from individuals rather than coordinated university efforts.

“It’s comforting when a professor cares,” a respondent said. “But it shouldn’t be just up to them.”

The need for healing spaces

Students repeatedly said they want more opportunities to talk — safely and without fear of judgment. Some suggested moderated discussion circles, optional forums, or workshops on navigating difficult conversations.

“I wish there was more acknowledgment that we’re still struggling,” one wrote. “It feels like UVU wants to move on, but many of us can’t yet.”

Others pointed out that healing also means confronting discomfort — especially around political and cultural divisions.

“If we don’t learn how to talk about these things now,” one student said, “how will we ever handle them as adults in the real world?”

(open-ended survey responses summarized)

68% want more dialogue and emotional support spaces

52% want visible administrative presence and empathy from leadership

43% want safety forums or public Q&As

35% want memorial or reflection events

“Time alone won’t fix it”

Although UVU has resumed normal operations, many students say the emotional recovery is ongoing — and invisible. The quiet halls and half-empty lounges, they say, reflect a campus still carrying trauma beneath the surface.

“Even though we’re back in class,” one student wrote, “things don’t feel the same yet.”

Several noted that time alone won’t rebuild trust or restore a sense of belonging. What students seem to be asking for, above all, is acknowledgment — from their university, and from one another.

“We’re not asking for everything to be perfect,” one said. “Just to know that what we’re feeling matters.”

Editor’s Note:

Over 120 UVU students participated in our survey, many offering detailed and thoughtful responses — most choosing to remain anonymous. All responses were verified as coming from current students and reflect how students felt during the first couple of weeks after returning to campus in September.

Because more than a dozen of our own reporters were present and personally affected by the events, this article — along with related coverage — has taken additional time to publish.

Since then, UVU leadership has made efforts to support students and review campus policies with safety in mind. We will continue to follow these developments and share updates on the university’s actions and student experiences in the coming weeks.