UVUSA talks about the upcoming Student Association Elections

UVUSA met with students at an Election Informational Session about what the requirements and rules are regarding running for the student council.

The Utah Valley University Student Association student body president and her three vice presidents hosted a press conference to discuss what the upcoming election participants can expect and what’s required of each position.

“I’ve had the chance to represent our amazing university statewide nationally and internationally,” said Student Body President Lexi Soto, who was first to speak and explain her position during the meeting on Nov. 15.

Soto addressed the student body election rule change regarding candidates holding giveaways. The rule formed after some alleged controversies around Soto’s own campaign during the previous year featuring a mini fridge giveaway. Soto stated that the previous year there was a lot of confusion surrounding the rules for giveaways.

The rule titled “New Rule 30” states, “Candidates may do giveaways, either on social media or in-person, during elections week only. If a candidate chooses to do a giveaway, that giveaway can’t be used to solicit votes. Anyone can enter to receive the giveaway item without voting. Any donations received for giveaways must be recorded on the donations sheet: in the back of the [elections] packet along with other donations.” This was announced during the weekly student council meeting on October 20.

Also discussed during the meeting was election Rule 23. During the 2022-23 campaign, the rule stated, “Candidates may not campaign within 25 feet of the officially designated campaign table area(s) unless they are at their respective table. All candidates will have a campaign table inside of the designated campaign area. You may only campaign from behind your own table in their area. Make sure anyone assisting your campaign understands this rule. Publicity may only be in a 5-foot radius of your table.”

For the 2023-24 school year, the rule now states, “Please adhere to the rule of staying at your table if you’re in the designated area but you can campaign around campus post the 25 feet requirement.” This was also announced during the weekly student council meeting on October 20. To simplify, candidates can now campaign outside of the 25 feet requirement of the designated area from previous years.

Keaton Bennett, the UVUSA VP of Engagement, spoke next about his own experience in his position. Bennett talked about tabling during election week and his focus on engaging with students through entertaining games or free snacks. “I wanted people to come by my table and kind of interact with them and have some fun… I also wanted to stand out,” said Bennett.

Jayden Muir, the UVUSA VP of Academic Senate, spoke not only about his position’s requirements but also about his campaign during last year’s election. Muir stated, “My campaign this past year when I ran for academic VP my biggest thing was I wanted to show that I’d been an advocate for students. Not just because of running for elections but my entire year on campus. There [are] a lot of students that are doing a lot of great things whether they’re student leaders or not.”

Bryson Finley, UVUSA VP of Student Activities, talked about his position and how out of the four chairs it’s the most “hands-on”. He then spoke about different ways candidates can design their campaigns and the importance of social media when running for a student government position.

Students have until February 1, 2023, at 12 p.m.to turn in their online applications. Applications can be submitted at uvu.edu/uvusa/elections. Dates to remember are Feb. 27 at 8 a.m. the voting polls open on uvu.edu/vote. March 2 at 5 p.m. the polls will close, and results will be announced at 6 p.m.. For more information on the UVUSA elections follow UVUSA on Instagram or attend their weekly meetings every Thursday 1-2:30 p.m..

