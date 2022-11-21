Wolverine women’s XC team takes 26th at NCAA Championships

The Wolverines traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma for the second time this season to compete in the NCAA Championships on an at-large bid for the first time in program history.

After a full six kilometers the Utah Valley University Wolverine’s women’s cross country team placed 26th with 548 points (17-114-126-139-152) in the NCAA Championships held in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Senior Everlyn Kemboi led the team with a 19th place individual finish coming in just under 20 minutes with a time of 19:59.7 picking up 17 points for the Wolverines.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack took home the team title with 74 points (1-2-13-24-74) which included Katelyn Tuohy who took home the individual title finishing in 19:27.7. New Mexico State University and The University of Alabama rounded out the top three teams recording 140 points (20-23-31-32-34) and 166 points (5-8-12-14-127)

Kemboi, Mazzie Melaney, Caila Odekirk, Hannah Branch, and Maggie Zwahlen all collected points for the Wolverines in the final meet of the season along with Ari Trimble, and Madison Flippence competing as individuals.

Melaney finished under a minute after Kemboi, finishing in 140th with a time of 20:51.6 picking up 114 points. Odekirk, Branch, Sqahlen all finished seconds apart one from another as Odekirk finished 154th with 126 points and a time of 20:57.3. Branch finished with a time of 21:04.1 placing 167th, collecting 129 points. Zwahlen filled the last spot worth points for the Wolverines collecting 152 points finishing in 182nd with a time of 21:11.9.

The Wolverines will now prepare for the indoor spring season that starts next month. For a full schedule and more information visit gouvu.com.

