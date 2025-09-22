Veterans Day Brunch | Credit: UVU MASH.
Utah Valley University’s Military-Affiliated Student Hub hosts the Veterans Day celebration in the Young Living Alumni Center | Photo by: Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing

UVU’s MASH: where veterans and families find support

By
Avatar for Joe BoyleJoe Boyle
3 min read
Updated Sep 22, 11:27 PM MST

The Military-Affiliated Student Hub, MASH for short, offers support and direction for student veterans, active duty, and their families. MASH is dedicated to the financial support and education of these students and their families, as well as furthering awareness and service through community and university outreach.

Located on the third floor of the Losee Center, the MASH center has a staff dedicated to the success of these students. Director Spencer Elbert describes the mission of MASH as to, “serve the veterans, service members, and their families; from their mission to graduation and beyond.” This is done through educational Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, personal outreach, and according to Elbert, a vast number of other “support resources.”

Utah Valley University’s Rodeo Team competes in final regional rodeo of the 24-25 season at the Fairgrounds in Spanish Fork, Utah | Photo by: Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing

Most of the staff at MASH focus on securing VA benefits for students, including academic advisement and financial aid. Elbert says they also participate in advocating for policy at UVU, in particular policies that clarify the course of action when an active-duty student is deployed during school year. 

The mission of MASH goes beyond their students, as they also host a number of campus and community events. With over 2,000 military-affiliated students at UVU, Director Elbert says, “We want people to know that we have military affiliated students at UVU.” He further explains that the first step of awareness is to just simply get the word out, calling it the first step in “getting them on our team… there are people who support the cause, who want to help out, and sometimes they just need the opportunity to do that.”

Veterans capture a bull
Utah Valley University’s Rodeo Team competes in final regional rodeo of the 24-25 season at the Fairgrounds in Spanish Fork, Utah | Credit: Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing

Elbert encourages fellow UVU students to “be a friend,” to MASH students. He further says students can support these students through educating themselves on the challenges MASH students go through. 

Mackenzie Pidgeon, Coordinator of MASH, voices a similar sentiment of understanding service member students, as well as their families, saying, “It’s not just the veterans themselves, it’s the dependents as well… they have a very unique situation.”

Horses reflected on the water
Utah Valley University’s Military-Affiliated Student Hub (MASH) host the Horse Ride in the Payson Canyon on the UVU Campus in Payson, Utah | Photo by: Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing

Pidgeon explains how MASH can offer some structure for service member students who are transitioning out of the strict military lifestyle. This support for their unique experience extends to their families as well. 

Events 

MASH puts on a number of events throughout the course of the school year. A few upcoming events are listed below. For more information on events and MASH, visit the MASH website

Horse Back Riding, UVU Rodeo Arena 

Date: September 23  

Time: 9 am 

Where: UVU Rodeo Arena 

Navy Birthday Cake Cutting 

Date: October 13 

Time: 11 am 

Where: Carrol Reid Atrium Losee Center 4th Floor 

Marine Corps. Birthday Cake Cutting 

Date: November 10 

Time: 11 am 

Where: Carrol Reid Atrium Losee Center 4th Floor 

Veterans Day Brunch 

Date: November 11 

Time: 9:30 am – 11 am

Where: UVU Grand Ballroom

Food drive
UVU ROTC canned food drive for Veterans Week. | Photo by: UVU MASH
Avatar for Joe Boyle
Joe Boyle

Reporter | Student Life

Joe is a Political Science Senior from Monticello, Utah. He plans to attend law school and enjoys spending time in the outdoors and watching movies in his free time.

You May Also Like

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments