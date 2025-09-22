UVU’s MASH: where veterans and families find support

The Military-Affiliated Student Hub, MASH for short, offers support and direction for student veterans, active duty, and their families. MASH is dedicated to the financial support and education of these students and their families, as well as furthering awareness and service through community and university outreach.

Located on the third floor of the Losee Center, the MASH center has a staff dedicated to the success of these students. Director Spencer Elbert describes the mission of MASH as to, “serve the veterans, service members, and their families; from their mission to graduation and beyond.” This is done through educational Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, personal outreach, and according to Elbert, a vast number of other “support resources.” Utah Valley University’s Rodeo Team competes in final regional rodeo of the 24-25 season at the Fairgrounds in Spanish Fork, Utah | Photo by: Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing

Most of the staff at MASH focus on securing VA benefits for students, including academic advisement and financial aid. Elbert says they also participate in advocating for policy at UVU, in particular policies that clarify the course of action when an active-duty student is deployed during school year.

The mission of MASH goes beyond their students, as they also host a number of campus and community events. With over 2,000 military-affiliated students at UVU, Director Elbert says, “We want people to know that we have military affiliated students at UVU.” He further explains that the first step of awareness is to just simply get the word out, calling it the first step in “getting them on our team… there are people who support the cause, who want to help out, and sometimes they just need the opportunity to do that.” Utah Valley University’s Rodeo Team competes in final regional rodeo of the 24-25 season at the Fairgrounds in Spanish Fork, Utah | Credit: Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing

Elbert encourages fellow UVU students to “be a friend,” to MASH students. He further says students can support these students through educating themselves on the challenges MASH students go through.

Mackenzie Pidgeon, Coordinator of MASH, voices a similar sentiment of understanding service member students, as well as their families, saying, “It’s not just the veterans themselves, it’s the dependents as well… they have a very unique situation.” Utah Valley University’s Military-Affiliated Student Hub (MASH) host the Horse Ride in the Payson Canyon on the UVU Campus in Payson, Utah | Photo by: Jay Drowns, UVU Marketing

Pidgeon explains how MASH can offer some structure for service member students who are transitioning out of the strict military lifestyle. This support for their unique experience extends to their families as well.

Events

MASH puts on a number of events throughout the course of the school year. A few upcoming events are listed below. For more information on events and MASH, visit the MASH website.

Horse Back Riding, UVU Rodeo Arena

Date: September 23

Time: 9 am

Where: UVU Rodeo Arena

Navy Birthday Cake Cutting

Date: October 13

Time: 11 am

Where: Carrol Reid Atrium Losee Center 4th Floor

Marine Corps. Birthday Cake Cutting

Date: November 10

Time: 11 am

Where: Carrol Reid Atrium Losee Center 4th Floor

Veterans Day Brunch

Date: November 11

Time: 9:30 am – 11 am