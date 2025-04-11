UVU students standing together in protest in the LGBTQ+ Lounge in WB 112
UVU students standing together in protest in the LGBTQ+ Lounge in WB 112 | Photo by Spectrum UVU

UVU announces immediate closure of Center for Intercultural Engagement

|
Avatar for Kenna Seegmiller
Kenna Seegmiller

Social Beat Reporter/Writer | Theatre Education Major

Kenna Seegmiller is a sophomore studying both Theatre and English education. This is her second year on the Review. In her spare time, she loves spending time with her roommates and playing video games.

You May Also Like

More From Author

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments