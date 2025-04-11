Be legendary: Be an ambassador

The Wolverine Ambassador Program is an enriching experience for both the ambassadors and the students they help. Three ambassadors, Daisy Nielsen, Bryan Butler and Zoe Blohm, shared why the program means so much to them and why they would like to share it with others.

The main job of a recruitment ambassador is to show prospective students why UVU is the place for them. They attend events on campus to create a sense of community and tell UVU’s story to those interested in joining that community. Their motto is “Be legendary: Every person, every place, every time.” They are always trying to create legendary moments that showcase UVU’s exceptional care, accountability and results.

Nielsen explained that each ambassador tries to find their own answer to the question, “Why UVU?” They also try to learn from the people on their tours, asking them about their interests and values. From there, they advertise the events and resources that will best suit the prospective student’s needs.

Blohm stated that one of the nicest things about going to UVU is that it offers the small class sizes of a smaller university paired with the numerous resources of a larger university. For Butler, the nicest thing about going to UVU is the low tuition rates. He claimed that UVU is the “best return on investment in the state of Utah.”

One of UVU’s core values that Blohm loves to convey to prospective students is engaged learning. This means getting hands-on experience in the field, and some examples of this at UVU are the Capitol Reef Field Station, the cadaver labs and the greenhouses.

Nielsen tends to talk about UVU as a “pillar of flexible relevant approach.” UVU offers fully online degrees for those unable to commute, as well as hybrid classes. “There are so many awesome students and professors at UVU, and they want to make it work for everyone,” Nielsen expressed.

UVU offers many resources for students who live lifestyles alternative to the traditional 18-year-old going away to college, such as the Wee Care Center for parents. One of Butler’s favorite resources to share with prospective students is the Money Success Center, “who will offer financial advice and help students with financial struggles maintain financial stability.”

Not only does the Wolverine Ambassador Program offer many helpful resources to the students it recruits, but it is also a great opportunity for anyone working within it. Serving as an ambassador is a scholarship position and ambassadors receive weekly leadership training. When one applies for the program, they are told they will be making seventy new friends; Blohm can confirm that this is true.

When asked what they were looking for in an ambassador, Nielsen answered, “We are looking for people who have a story of how they came to UVU, are passionate about the school and want to tell its story.” Key qualities of an ambassador include: school spirit, enthusiasm, empathy, being a team player, leadership, effective communication, knowledge, professionalism, adaptability and advocacy. Some of the benefits of being an ambassador include networking, leadership development and knowledge of campus programs.

Unlike other university ambassador programs that only allow high school seniors to apply, any UVU student can apply to be a recruitment ambassador. After at least a year of serving as a recruitment ambassador, any student also has the chance to be promoted to an ambassador manager. Applications are open from Nov. 1-March 1 every year, and ambassadors are expected to commit to a full year.